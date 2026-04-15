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HomeCitiesAmravati Shocker: 19-Year-Old Held for Exploiting 180 Minors, Shot 350 Videos, Blackmailed Victims

Amravati Shocker: 19-Year-Old Held for Exploiting 180 Minors, Shot 350 Videos, Blackmailed Victims

Amravati sex racket busted: 19-year-old accused of exploiting 150–180 women via blackmail after luring them online. Arrested; probe on. Police suspect a wider network; victims urged to come forward.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amravati police arrest 19-year-old for alleged sexual exploitation of women.
  • Accused reportedly lured victims, blackmailed them with obscene videos.

A fresh case of alleged sexual exploitation has surfaced in Amravati, even as similar cases involving Kharaat continue to draw attention across Maharashtra. Police have uncovered a suspected sex racket involving a 19-year-old accused, who is alleged to have sexually exploited multiple women. He has been remanded to police custody till the 21st, with officials indicating that further revelations are likely during interrogation.

The case came to light after several obscene videos began circulating on social media platforms. Investigators suspect the accused lured young women into friendship and romantic relationships before blackmailing them and exploiting them sexually.

Allegations Of Large-Scale Exploitation

According to sources, the accused is alleged to have blackmailed and sexually exploited around 150 to 180 women. So far, obscene videos involving 10 to 15 women have been uncovered. These videos were reportedly circulated on platforms such as Instagram and Telegram.

Police Action After Complaint

Political leaders, including BJP representatives Anil Bonde and Praveen Tayde, had raised concerns over alleged inaction, following which a complaint was filed. Police then registered a case suo motu and arrested the accused. Vishal Anand has also appealed for victims to come forward.

Appeal To Victims

Police have urged families of victims to step forward and file complaints. Officials have stated that women police personnel in plain clothes will be deployed to facilitate contact and encourage reporting. No formal complaints had been registered initially, but the police acted based on available evidence.

Accused Identified As Student; Network Suspected

The accused is reported to be a resident of Gatarmalpura area in Paratwada and is an 11th standard student. Police also suspect that he may not have acted alone and that a larger network could be involved.

Fear And Stigma Hindering Complaints

Authorities and experts note that fear of social stigma and threats from perpetrators often prevent victims from coming forward. They emphasise that justice and breaking the cycle of such crimes depend on victims reporting incidents without fear.

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Input By : Pranaya Nirbana

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent alleged sex racket in Amravati about?

A 19-year-old student is accused of sexually exploiting multiple women after luring them into relationships and blackmailing them. Obscene videos have been found, potentially involving 10 to 15 women so far.

How did the police become aware of this alleged sex racket?

The case came to light after obscene videos began circulating on social media. Following concerns raised by political leaders and the filing of a complaint, police registered a case suo motu and arrested the accused.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 01:31 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sex Racket Amravati Maharashtra Man Arrested 19 Year Old Man Sexually Harassed Minors Accused Makes Video
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