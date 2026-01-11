Almont-Kid Syrup Banned In Telangana Over 'Presence' Of Highly Toxic Substance

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAlmont-Kid Syrup Banned In Telangana Over 'Presence' Of Highly Toxic Substance

The DCA has directed parents and caregivers to immediately discontinue use of the syrup if they have it and report the matter to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Jan 2026 01:11 PM (IST)

The Telangana Drugs Control Administration has issued an urgent alert asking the public to stop using Almont-Kid Syrup, a paediatric medicine prescribed for allergies, hay fever and asthma, after it was allegedly found adulterated with ethylene glycol, a highly toxic substance.

In an official advisory released on Saturday, the DCA said the warning followed an alert from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (East Zone, Kolkata), based on a laboratory report that flagged the syrup as adulterated. The product contains levocetirizine dihydrochloride and montelukast sodium.

The DCA has directed parents and caregivers to immediately discontinue use of the syrup if they have it and report the matter to the nearest Drugs Control Authority without delay. All drug inspectors and assistant directors across Telangana have been instructed to alert retailers, wholesalers, distributors and hospitals to immediately freeze stocks of the affected batch and ensure it is neither sold nor dispensed.

What Did The Advisory Say?

Members of the public can also report possession of the product directly to the Drugs Control Administration through its toll-free helpline.

According to the advisory, the affected medicine is Almont-Kid Syrup, Batch No. AL-24002, manufactured by Tridus Remedies. The DCA said enforcement action has been initiated and the situation is being closely monitored to prevent any risk to public health, urging people to exercise extreme caution due to the dangers associated with ethylene glycol toxicity.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Published at : 11 Jan 2026 01:11 PM (IST)
