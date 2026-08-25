'Hijab Not Essential In Islam': Allahabad HC Rejects Plea To Wear Headscarf With School Uniform

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court dismissed student's plea seeking headscarf exemption.

Court said uniform mandatory; headscarf not essential practice.

School, government, CBSE opposed headscarf plea for uniformity.

The court was hearing a petition filed by a minor girl studying at a private school in Prayagraj. The student had completed high school and wanted to enrol in Class XI at the same institution.

Through her mother, she approached the High Court seeking directions to the school to allow her to wear a headscarf along with the prescribed uniform. The petition argued that wearing a headscarf was an essential part of Islamic practice and that the student had been wearing one at the same school since Class VI.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices JJ Munir and Indrajit Shukla dismissed the petition, holding that an individual student cannot alter the uniform prescribed by an educational institution according to personal preference, reported NDTV.

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Court Rejects Claim That Headscarf Is Essential Islamic Practice

The bench examined photographs from different classes involving the petitioner and noted that she appeared to be the only girl wearing a headscarf. The court observed that this was also the case among students belonging to the same religious community.

The court also rejected the petitioner's argument that wearing a headscarf constituted an essential religious practice. It observed that high courts that had considered the issue had consistently held that wearing a headscarf was not an essential part of Islamic faith for women in a manner that would jeopardise the faith if it were not worn.

In its August 21 judgment, the court said the petition's claim that wearing a headscarf was an essential religious practice amounted to a “bare assertion”.

Private Schools Can Enforce Uniform Dress Code

The High Court said an unaided private educational institution has the right to enforce a uniform dress code on its premises, provided the rules are fair, non-discriminatory and aimed at maintaining discipline and equality.

It held that following the prescribed uniform is mandatory and that students do not have a legal right to seek individual permission to add a headscarf to the uniform.

The court further observed that allowing individual students to alter or disregard the prescribed uniform based on personal choice would undermine the very purpose of having a uniform. Such an approach, it said, could effectively shift the authority to determine school discipline from the institution to individual students.

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School, State Government And CBSE Opposed Plea

The school told the court that it was a private, self-financed institution with a uniform dress code applicable to all students. It also said students from different communities studied there and that granting a specific exemption to one student could affect discipline and uniformity.

The State Government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) also opposed the petition.

The High Court ultimately upheld the institution's authority to enforce its prescribed dress code and dismissed the student's plea seeking an exemption to wear a headscarf with the school uniform.