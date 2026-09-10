Allahabad HC Orders Probe Into SC-ST Relief Claims After UP Family Gets Rs 23 Lakh

The Allahabad High Court has ordered a statewide inquiry into the disbursement of financial relief under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after an advocate from Jhansi and his family were found to have received more than Rs 23 lakh across multiple cases.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Dohrey and his family members received a cumulative Rs 23,36,250 in relief and financial assistance under the SC/ST Rules and related schemes in various criminal cases, according to an India Today report. Another 10 to 12 cases involving Dohrey and/or his family members were reportedly pending before the District Level Committee for further relief.

The disclosure came during proceedings in which Dohrey and other appellants had approached the High Court seeking payment of what they claimed was the balance amount of relief due to them.

Justice Santosh Rai, while taking note of the frequency and scale of the claims, made it clear that repeated criminal cases followed by compensation claims do not, by themselves, establish misuse. However, the court said the pattern was significant enough to warrant an examination.

“Recurrent registration of criminal cases followed by claims for relief, without more, does not by itself establish misuse,” the court observed, according to the India Today report.

Why The Family Approached The High Court

The matter originated from two cases registered in Jhansi in 2020. Investigating officers had proposed relief of Rs 2 lakh per victim under the applicable provisions.

The claimants argued that 75 per cent of the prescribed amount -- Rs 1.5 lakh per person -- should have been released after the chargesheet was filed. However, they received only Rs 75,000 each and approached the court seeking the remaining amount.

A Special Judge had rejected their applications, following which the matter reached the Allahabad High Court.

The High Court subsequently held that the Special Court had the authority to examine whether the prescribed relief had been paid adequately and on time. It set aside the earlier orders and sent the applications back for fresh consideration.

What Is SC-ST Act Relief And Who Gets It?

The financial assistance provided under the SC/ST Act is government relief intended to support victims of caste-based atrocities. It is not a fine imposed on the accused.

Under Rule 12 of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, the amount of relief varies depending on the offence and can be released in stages. In the Jhansi cases, the proposed Rs 2 lakh per victim was to be paid in three instalments — 25 per cent after registration of the FIR, 50 per cent after filing of the chargesheet and the remaining 25 per cent after conviction.

The provision is designed to ensure that victims receive financial assistance during the legal process rather than having to wait until the conclusion of a criminal trial.

How Rs 23 Lakh Triggered A Wider Probe

The Uttar Pradesh government placed details of the family's previous claims before the High Court while responding to the appeal.

The state informed the court that Dohrey and his family had collectively received Rs 23,36,250 across various criminal cases. It also said around 10 to 12 additional cases were pending before the District Level Committee for consideration of further relief.

The court did not conclude that the family had fraudulently obtained the money. Instead, it directed the District Magistrate of Jhansi, in coordination with the Senior Superintendent of Police, to conduct a thorough and time-bound inquiry into the cases and the relief received or claimed.

The inquiry has been ordered to determine whether the beneficial provisions of the SC/ST Act were misused. If wrongdoing is established, the state has been directed to take action in accordance with law.

Allahabad HC Orders Statewide Review

The court went beyond the Jhansi cases and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a broader inquiry into how SC/ST Act relief is claimed and distributed across the state.

The review will particularly examine cases in which the same individuals or members of a family repeatedly seek and receive financial assistance.

The government has also been asked to strengthen regulatory and supervisory mechanisms at the district level and examine whether adequate verification is carried out before public funds are released.

At the same time, the court cautioned authorities against allowing scrutiny of potential misuse to deprive genuine victims of their lawful benefits. Special SC/ST courts across Uttar Pradesh have also been asked to remain vigilant about possible misuse.

The inquiry into the Dohrey family's claims is to be completed within three months, according to the India Today report.

The case therefore began as a dispute over an allegedly unpaid Rs 75,000 but has now triggered a much wider examination of the system through which SC/ST Act victims receive government financial relief across Uttar Pradesh.