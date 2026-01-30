Aligarh Karni Sena Chief Arrested For Objectionable Remarks Against Muslims, Video Viral

Karni Sena’s Aligarh district president Sachin Raghav has been arrested for making objectionable remarks against Muslims, police said. The action followed the circulation of a video on social media in which Raghav is seen making controversial statements while standing near a statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

According to police, the video shows Raghav invoking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s iconic slogan from the freedom struggle and delivering a disputed comment targeting Muslims. After the clip went viral, the police took cognisance of the matter and initiated legal proceedings.

Video Recorded During Tribute Event in Aligarh

The video was recorded in the Quarsi police station area of Aligarh, at Maharana Pratap Enclave A-1, Swarn Jayanti Nagar, where Karni Sena workers had gathered to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. During the event, Sachin Raghav reached the statue and allegedly raised an objectionable slogan referring to Muslims. The clip was recorded by someone present at the spot and later circulated widely on social media.

Police Register Case, Accused Sent to Jail

Taking immediate cognisance of the viral video, the Civil Lines police registered a case against the accused under Sections 196(1), 351(2) and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. Raghav was arrested within hours and sent to jail, police said.

Civil Lines Circle Officer (Third) Sarvam Singh said that the video came to the notice of the police through social media. “The police immediately registered a case under relevant sections at Civil Lines police station. The accused has been taken into custody and is being produced before the court. Further legal action in the matter is underway,” he added.