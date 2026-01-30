Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAligarh Karni Sena Chief Arrested For Objectionable Remarks Against Muslims, Video Viral

Aligarh Karni Sena Chief Arrested For Objectionable Remarks Against Muslims, Video Viral

Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act, arresting Raghav and sending him to jail after the video circulated on social media.

By : Khalik Ansari | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 02:03 PM (IST)

Karni Sena’s Aligarh district president Sachin Raghav has been arrested for making objectionable remarks against Muslims, police said. The action followed the circulation of a video on social media in which Raghav is seen making controversial statements while standing near a statue of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

According to police, the video shows Raghav invoking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s iconic slogan from the freedom struggle and delivering a disputed comment targeting Muslims. After the clip went viral, the police took cognisance of the matter and initiated legal proceedings.

Video Recorded During Tribute Event in Aligarh

The video was recorded in the Quarsi police station area of Aligarh, at Maharana Pratap Enclave A-1, Swarn Jayanti Nagar, where Karni Sena workers had gathered to pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. During the event, Sachin Raghav reached the statue and allegedly raised an objectionable slogan referring to Muslims. The clip was recorded by someone present at the spot and later circulated widely on social media.

Police Register Case, Accused Sent to Jail

Taking immediate cognisance of the viral video, the Civil Lines police registered a case against the accused under Sections 196(1), 351(2) and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67(A) of the Information Technology Act. Raghav was arrested within hours and sent to jail, police said.

Civil Lines Circle Officer (Third) Sarvam Singh said that the video came to the notice of the police through social media. “The police immediately registered a case under relevant sections at Civil Lines police station. The accused has been taken into custody and is being produced before the court. Further legal action in the matter is underway,” he added.

Related Video

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again

Published at : 30 Jan 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karni Sena Aligarh News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Ajit Pawar Succession: NCP MLAs To Meet CM Fadnavis Backing Sunetra, Family To Hold Talks In 2 Days
Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Uncle–Nephew Reunion? NCP Merger Talks Heat Up Again
Breaking News: Suicide or Conspiracy? Multiple Questions Around Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Breaking News: Avimukteshwar Anand Urges Yogi Adityanath to Ban Cow Meat Exports from UP
Breaking News: Swami Anand Criticizes Magh Mela Administration, Accuses Police of Suppression
Breaking News: Massive Anti-Terror Operation Underway in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget