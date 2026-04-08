Akhilesh Yadav attacked Ravi Kishan over his remark that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'enjoys' him and he acts as a 'stress booster'.
Akhilesh Slams BJP Over Ravi Kishan’s ‘Stress Buster’ Remark For Yogi Adityanath: ‘MP Is Not CM’s Toy’
Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP after MP Ravi Kishan said that Yogi Adityanath "enjoys" him and he is UP CM's "stress buster".
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan over his recent remark about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Ravi Kishan had said that the chief minister “enjoys” him and that he acts as a “stress booster” for Yogi Adityanath, a statement that quickly drew political reactions.
‘Public Representative, Not a Toy’
Responding on Facebook, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP, questioning the seriousness of governance. “An MP is a representative of the people, not a toy of the chief minister,” he wrote.
He further asked whether the state was being run as a government or a “circus”, criticising what he described as inappropriate conduct and statements by those in power.
सासंद जनता का प्रतिनिधि होता है, मुख्यमंत्री का खिलौना नहीं।— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 7, 2026
ये भाजपा सरकार है या सर्कस?
प्रदेश की जनता दुख-दर्द-दिक़्क़तों का सामना कर रही है और भाजपा सरकार के लोग आपस में विदूषक-विदूषक के खेल का आनंद ले रहे हैं। ऐसे जन प्रतिनिधियों के कारण ही गोरखपुर आज शर्मिंदा है।
वैसे इस… pic.twitter.com/ysqjHfZcBO
‘Gorakhpur Embarrassed by Such Leaders’
Akhilesh Yadav also accused the ruling party of being disconnected from public concerns. He said that while people in Uttar Pradesh continue to struggle with daily challenges, leaders in the BJP appear to be engaged in what he called “clownish behaviour”.
“Gorakhpur today feels embarrassed because of such public representatives,” he added.
‘MP May Face Consequences’
In his post, the Samajwadi Party leader suggested that Ravi Kishan could face repercussions over his statement. He remarked that if the chief minister is indeed under stress, it reflects the government’s functioning and rising public anger.
Concluding his attack, Akhilesh Yadav said that revealing such claims about the chief minister could invite disciplinary action. He added that if the government is facing public resentment due to alleged excesses and corruption, “stress is inevitable,” and hinted that the MP could be reprimanded.
Related Video
Ceasefire Update: Iran Claims Victory as Ceasefire Sparks Mixed Global Reactions
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Akhilesh Yadav attack Ravi Kishan?
What did Akhilesh Yadav say about MPs?
Akhilesh Yadav stated that an MP is a representative of the people, not a toy of the chief minister, questioning the seriousness of governance.
How does Akhilesh Yadav feel about the BJP's conduct?
Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, comparing the state's governance to a 'circus' and accusing leaders of 'clownish behavior' while people struggle.
What potential consequences did Akhilesh Yadav suggest for Ravi Kishan?
Akhilesh Yadav hinted that Ravi Kishan might face disciplinary action for revealing such claims about the Chief Minister.