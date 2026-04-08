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HomeCitiesAkhilesh Slams BJP Over Ravi Kishan’s ‘Stress Buster’ Remark For Yogi Adityanath: ‘MP Is Not CM’s Toy’

Akhilesh Slams BJP Over Ravi Kishan’s ‘Stress Buster’ Remark For Yogi Adityanath: ‘MP Is Not CM’s Toy’

Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP after MP Ravi Kishan said that Yogi Adityanath "enjoys" him and he is UP CM's "stress buster".

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan over his recent remark about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ravi Kishan had said that the chief minister “enjoys” him and that he acts as a “stress booster” for Yogi Adityanath, a statement that quickly drew political reactions.

‘Public Representative, Not a Toy’

Responding on Facebook, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP, questioning the seriousness of governance. “An MP is a representative of the people, not a toy of the chief minister,” he wrote.

He further asked whether the state was being run as a government or a “circus”, criticising what he described as inappropriate conduct and statements by those in power.

‘Gorakhpur Embarrassed by Such Leaders’

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the ruling party of being disconnected from public concerns. He said that while people in Uttar Pradesh continue to struggle with daily challenges, leaders in the BJP appear to be engaged in what he called “clownish behaviour”.

“Gorakhpur today feels embarrassed because of such public representatives,” he added.

‘MP May Face Consequences’

In his post, the Samajwadi Party leader suggested that Ravi Kishan could face repercussions over his statement. He remarked that if the chief minister is indeed under stress, it reflects the government’s functioning and rising public anger.

Concluding his attack, Akhilesh Yadav said that revealing such claims about the chief minister could invite disciplinary action. He added that if the government is facing public resentment due to alleged excesses and corruption, “stress is inevitable,” and hinted that the MP could be reprimanded.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Akhilesh Yadav attack Ravi Kishan?

Akhilesh Yadav attacked Ravi Kishan over his remark that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 'enjoys' him and he acts as a 'stress booster'.

What did Akhilesh Yadav say about MPs?

Akhilesh Yadav stated that an MP is a representative of the people, not a toy of the chief minister, questioning the seriousness of governance.

How does Akhilesh Yadav feel about the BJP's conduct?

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP, comparing the state's governance to a 'circus' and accusing leaders of 'clownish behavior' while people struggle.

What potential consequences did Akhilesh Yadav suggest for Ravi Kishan?

Akhilesh Yadav hinted that Ravi Kishan might face disciplinary action for revealing such claims about the Chief Minister.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Adityanath Ravi Kishan UP News BJP AKhilesh Yadav
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