Akhilesh Slams BJP Over Ravi Kishan’s ‘Stress Buster’ Remark For Yogi Adityanath

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Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan over his recent remark about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Ravi Kishan had said that the chief minister “enjoys” him and that he acts as a “stress booster” for Yogi Adityanath, a statement that quickly drew political reactions.

‘Public Representative, Not a Toy’

Responding on Facebook, Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at the BJP, questioning the seriousness of governance. “An MP is a representative of the people, not a toy of the chief minister,” he wrote.

He further asked whether the state was being run as a government or a “circus”, criticising what he described as inappropriate conduct and statements by those in power.

सासंद जनता का प्रतिनिधि होता है, मुख्यमंत्री का खिलौना नहीं।



ये भाजपा सरकार है या सर्कस?



प्रदेश की जनता दुख-दर्द-दिक़्क़तों का सामना कर रही है और भाजपा सरकार के लोग आपस में विदूषक-विदूषक के खेल का आनंद ले रहे हैं। ऐसे जन प्रतिनिधियों के कारण ही गोरखपुर आज शर्मिंदा है।



वैसे इस… pic.twitter.com/ysqjHfZcBO — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 7, 2026

‘Gorakhpur Embarrassed by Such Leaders’

Akhilesh Yadav also accused the ruling party of being disconnected from public concerns. He said that while people in Uttar Pradesh continue to struggle with daily challenges, leaders in the BJP appear to be engaged in what he called “clownish behaviour”.

“Gorakhpur today feels embarrassed because of such public representatives,” he added.

‘MP May Face Consequences’

In his post, the Samajwadi Party leader suggested that Ravi Kishan could face repercussions over his statement. He remarked that if the chief minister is indeed under stress, it reflects the government’s functioning and rising public anger.

Concluding his attack, Akhilesh Yadav said that revealing such claims about the chief minister could invite disciplinary action. He added that if the government is facing public resentment due to alleged excesses and corruption, “stress is inevitable,” and hinted that the MP could be reprimanded.