Akhilesh Yadav's Party Leader Killed After 40-Quintal Pole Falls On His Car

A major accident was reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh on Sunday when a high-mast light pole being installed near a petrol pump collapsed onto a moving car, killing Samajwadi Party leader Lal Bahadur Yadav. Yadav was travelling from Babuganj towards Pratapgarh city for personal work when the incident occurred on the Amethi–Pratapgarh highway.

The accident occurred near a Bharat petrol pump in Babuganj market, within the Antu police station limits. According to reports, a 65-foot-high high-mast light pole was being erected with the help of a crane when it suddenly became unstable and fell onto Yadav’s moving Hyundai Creta.

Officials said the pole reportedly weighed around 40 quintals. During installation, the crane’s strap snapped, causing the heavy structure to crash onto the vehicle passing below. The car was severely damaged in the impact, triggering panic in the area as locals rushed to the spot.

Residents broke open the car door and pulled Yadav out before rushing him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. The incident has sparked anger among locals, who have raised questions about safety measures during the installation work.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine whether negligence led to the accident. Yadav was also a contractor with the Public Works Department and had contested panchayat elections twice in the past, though he was unsuccessful. The accident occurred barely 500 metres from his residence.