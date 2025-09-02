Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has reacted to the police lathi-charge on students at Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University in Barabanki. Taking to X, Yadav accused the BJP government of failure and frustration, calling the incident “a sign of the government's incompetence.”

Students have alleged that the university had admitted them into a law course not approved by the Bar Council of India (BCI), leaving their careers in jeopardy. Police said the action was taken only to control the violent crowd. A video of officers hitting students with lathis has since gone viral on social media.

Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Manoj Singh alleged: "Education mafia Pankaj Agarwal, the owner of SRMU, has sold fake degrees to students, collected fees despite the cancellation of accreditation, and ordered lathi charges on those who protested, openly toying with the future of students. An FIR should be filed against Pankaj Agarwal, and an investigation should be initiated against him."

Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai also hit out at the state government. He said the lathi-charge on Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and LLB students was "deeply condemnable". Rai wrote that raising one's voice is the right of students and using force against them is akin to "choking democracy". He added that the Congress stands firmly with students in their fight for rights and demanded an explanation from the Yogi Adityanath government.

SP MP Anand Bhadauria, too, slammed the incident, saying such police action against students, regardless of their affiliation, was unacceptable. He called the lathi-charge "a cruel act" and condemned it strongly, adding that the BJP has always maintained an anti-student stance.

Police allegedly assaulted ABVP members and law students during the protest, leaving several injured. The police, however, stated that the action was taken only after students vandalised university property, and that "mild force" was used to disperse them.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Suspension Of Police Officer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the police lathi-charge on students at SRMU, Barabanki, and expressed displeasure over the incident. Following this, City CO Harshit Chauhan has been suspended, while Kotwali in-charge Ram Kishun Rana, outpost in-charge Gajendra Singh, and all staffers of Gadia police outpost have been sent to the police lines.

The CM has also ordered the Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner to investigate the validity of the university's degree programmes. In addition, IG Ayodhya Praveen Kumar has been tasked with probing the incident involving students.

The clash broke out on September 1 when students were protesting against alleged unrecognised law courses being offered by the university. Police resorted to a lathi-charge after protesters allegedly vandalised a nearby police outpost and damaged property inside the campus. Several students were reportedly injured and admitted to hospitals.

Barabanki SP Arpit Vijayvargiya said, “Some people from the university and students clashed, worsening the situation. Injured students are being treated. No written complaint has been received yet. Video footage is under review.”

Meanwhile, university officials denied the allegations. Registrar Prof. Neerja Jindal claimed the law program is fully recognised by the BCI, accusing “some people” of spreading misinformation. She said BCI's approval documents for 2022–23 are available online, and affiliation fees have been paid till 2027.

The protest also drew support from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). The student group alleged police brutally attacked those raising their voices for their rights. ABVP leaders said several injured students were admitted to Mayo Hospital and the district hospital. Later that night, ABVP workers staged a protest outside the residence of Shashank Tripathi, burnt his effigy, and marched to the SP's office, raising slogans against the administration.

ABVP's officebearer Pushpendra Bajpai said, "The protest will continue until the university vice-chancellor himself speaks to the students, expelled students are reinstated with dignity, and clarity is provided on the law degree's recognition. We will not tolerate any injustice against students."