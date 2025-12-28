Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akhilesh's SP Releases Second List Of Candidates For BMC Polls, 9 New Faces To Contest

Akhilesh's SP Releases Second List Of Candidates For BMC Polls, 9 New Faces To Contest

The party’s Maharashtra president Abu Azmi had announced the names of 21 candidates from various wards in Mumbai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Dec 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Samajwadi Party has stepped up preparations for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections in Mumbai, releasing its second list of candidates as it signals an aggressive push in the civic polls.

The second list released includes a total of nine candidates. Sunaina Kuldeep Lal Vishwakarma has been nominated from Ward No. 39, Mohammad Ismail Sheikh from Ward No. 48, Rukhsana Bano Mohammad Ibrahim from Ward No. 145, Rajshree Dashrath Lokhande from Ward No. 147, Yusufaha Ayub Khan from Ward No. 163, Sheikh Tabassum Haroon from Ward No. 167, Mohammad Shakeel Mohammad Amin Qureshi from Ward No. 207, Seema Imran Mulla from Ward No. 209, and Zakir Hussain Musa Habia from Ward No. 223.


Akhilesh's SP Releases Second List Of Candidates For BMC Polls, 9 New Faces To Contest

First List Already Released

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party had released its first list of candidates for the BMC polls. The party’s Maharashtra president Abu Azmi had announced the names of 21 candidates from various wards in Mumbai. According to party leaders, candidates were selected based on their grassroots activity, public connections, and commitment to the organisation.

Full Force Campaign Planned

Party sources said the Samajwadi Party is aiming to strengthen its presence in the BMC elections this time. Preparations are underway to launch campaign drives, public meetings, and ward-level interactions in the coming days. The party plans to highlight key civic issues such as water supply, roads, healthcare, and sanitation while reaching out to voters across Mumbai.

Published at : 28 Dec 2025 10:30 AM (IST)
BMC Elections Samajwadi Party BMC SP BMC Candidates
