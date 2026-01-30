Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Ajit Pawar Succession The question of who will succeed Ajit Pawar has now moved to the Pawar family, with political sources indicating that the final decision will be taken after discussions within the family. Senior members of the Pawar family are expected to sit together and hold talks within the next one or two days to decide the future course of leadership.

Meanwhile, pressure is mounting from NCP legislators and senior leaders to hand over the reins to Sunetra Pawar and appoint her as Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister. NCP leaders are also set to meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday afternoon to convey their proposal, with another meeting scheduled at the Chief Minister’s Varsha residence around noon.

Pawar Family’s Decision to Be Final

Sources said there is broad political consensus that the name finalised by the Pawar family will be accepted by all sides. NCP leaders have formally proposed to the Chief Minister that Sunetra Pawar be entrusted with the party’s leadership responsibilities. Senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal has already reached the Varsha residence for talks with the Chief Minister.

Merger Plan Finalised Before Ajit Pawar’s Death

Just days before the fatal accident, Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar had held discussions and agreed in principle on uniting the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party. Following this, a meeting of senior leaders from both camps was held to discuss the roadmap ahead. It was jointly decided that the merger would be announced immediately after the district council elections, with preparations reportedly underway for a formal announcement on February 8.

Kiran Gujar, a close associate of Ajit Pawar since before his entry into politics in the mid-1980s, told PTI that Pawar had spoken to him about the merger just five days before the fatal plane crash. According to Gujar, Ajit Pawar was fully committed to the reunification and had said that the entire process was complete and the merger was imminent.

Leadership Vacuum and Sunetra Pawar’s Growing Role

Ajit Pawar’s sudden death has created a significant leadership vacuum within the NCP, especially at a time when reunification talks between the two factions were gaining momentum. His demise has now shifted the focus towards identifying a political successor who can steer the party forward.

Senior NCP leaders Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal have recently met Sunetra Pawar and held discussions with her. NCP leader Narhari Zirwal has openly demanded that she be appointed Deputy Chief Minister, further strengthening speculation that she could also be named interim party president.

Baramati Bypoll Adds Urgency

Sunetra Pawar is currently a Rajya Sabha MP. Ajit Pawar’s sons, Parth Pawar and Jai Pawar, are not active in frontline politics, though they are said to be involved in party organisation behind the scenes. However, all three are considered to have limited electoral experience.

With one Deputy Chief Minister’s post now vacant and the Baramati Assembly seat set to go to a by-election within the next six months, demands are intensifying that Sunetra Pawar should contest the Baramati bypoll, take charge of the NCP’s leadership, and assume the role of Deputy Chief Minister.