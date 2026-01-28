Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Dials CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah Takes Stock

Ajit Pawar plane crash live: A plane carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed en route from Baramati to Mumbai.

By : Ayesha Fatima  | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 10:33 AM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Ajit Pawar Plane crash live updates
Source : PTI

Background

Ajit Pawar plane crash: An aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed during its flight from Baramati to Mumbai.  

10:32 AM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar News Live: All Government Programmes Cancelled In Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has cancelled all the state programmes following the demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. 

10:31 AM (IST)  •  28 Jan 2026

Ajit Pawar Death News LIVE: Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Maharashtra Dy CM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, remembering his decades of public life.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Deeply shocked and pained to learn about the untimely demise of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Ajit Pawar. Throughout his long public life, he remained committed to the development and prosperity of Maharashtra. He was known for his compassion for the people and his unwavering dedication to public service."

"I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, well-wishers, and admirers," he added. 

New Update
