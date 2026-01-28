Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPoor Visibility Caused Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash? Here's What Pilot Said Moments Before Tragedy

Poor Visibility Caused Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash? Here's What Pilot Said Moments Before Tragedy

Ajit Pawar plane crash: The flight disappeared from radar shortly before the accident. Maharashtra announced three days of mourning, highlighting the political impact ahead of local elections.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ajit Pawar plane crash: The pilot of the chartered aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mentioned poor visibility before attempting to land, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday, as details emerged about the fatal crash near Baramati in Pune district.

The Learjet 45 (LJ45) private aircraft, with five people on board, including two crew members, crashed while landing near Baramati. Pawar, 66, was travelling from Mumbai to his family’s political bastion of Baramati along with his security personnel to address public meetings ahead of the February 5 zilla parishad elections.

Flight Lost From Radar Before Crash

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft took off from Mumbai at 8:10 am and disappeared from radar around 8:45 am, shortly before the crash. The aircraft went off the runway during the landing attempt at Baramati airport and burst into flames, according to PTI sources.

The mid-size business jet is manufactured by the Learjet Division of Canada-based Bombardier Aerospace. The pilot had reportedly flagged poor visibility near the runway moments before attempting to land, raising questions about conditions at the time of the approach.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash LIVE UPDATES Here

All Five On Board Died, State Announces Mourning

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said all five people on board the aircraft died in the crash. Following the tragedy, the Maharashtra government announced three days of state mourning and cancelled all government programmes.

Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had recently contested the municipal corporation elections in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad in alliance with the NCP (SP) led by his uncle, Sharad Pawar, underscoring the political significance of the loss as the state heads into key local body polls.

Frequently Asked Questions

What type of aircraft crashed near Baramati?

The aircraft that crashed was a Learjet 45 (LJ45) private jet, manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace.

Who was on board the chartered aircraft?

There were five people on board the aircraft, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and two crew members.

What caused the aircraft to crash?

The pilot reportedly mentioned poor visibility before attempting to land, and the aircraft went off the runway before bursting into flames.

What was the outcome of the crash?

Tragically, all five people on board the aircraft died in the crash. The Maharashtra government announced three days of state mourning.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 28 Jan 2026 12:59 PM (IST)
