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English NewsCitiesBhopal-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur Due To Technical Issue

Bhopal-Delhi Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur Due To Technical Issue

Written By : Mohd Moin |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 01:48 PM (IST)

An Air India flight from Bhopal to Delhi made an emergency landing in Jaipur on Sunday morning following a reported technical issue, with all passengers and crew members on board safe.

The flight, AI-1886, was scheduled to depart Bhopal at 8:25 am but took off at 8:47 am. It was scheduled to reach Delhi at 9:55 am.

While en route to Delhi, the aircraft was diverted to Jaipur instead. The flight was heading towards Jaipur around 8:36 am and reached Jaipur airport at around 9:40 am.

All passengers and crew members on board the aircraft were reported to be safe.

The exact nature of the technical problem and the reason why the aircraft had to be diverted to Jaipur have not been officially confirmed so far. The airline has also not yet provided details about the reported technical issue.

The emergency landing averted a possible major incident, with the aircraft landing safely at Jaipur airport.

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Second Technical Issue In Two Days

The incident comes a day after an IndiGo flight also returned to its departure airport following a technical issue.

On Friday, an IndiGo flight travelling from Nagpur to Hyderabad made a safe landing back at Nagpur airport shortly after take-off following a technical problem.

All passengers on board were safe and were subsequently sent to Hyderabad on another flight.

With the Air India flight being diverted to Jaipur on Sunday, two incidents involving technical issues with aircraft have been reported in two days.

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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 13 Sep 2026 01:48 PM (IST)
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