Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections

'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections

Akhilesh Yadav dismissed AIMIM's alliance hopes in UP, saying such forces benefit the BJP. He said the INDIA Bloc will remain intact and asserted the SP and public are ready for 2027.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AIMIM expressed interest in Uttar Pradesh alliance with SP.
  • SP's Akhilesh Yadav rejected AIMIM, claiming BJP benefits.

Political temperatures are already rising ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with political parties beginning to position themselves for the 2027 contest. After its performance in Bihar, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has been attempting to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh and had expressed interest in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

AIMIM Unlikely To Find Place In INDIA Bloc

Responding to Owaisi's remarks, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav made it clear that such forces end up benefiting the BJP. He said the INDIA Bloc would remain intact and suggested that various groups and individuals would emerge to create obstacles.

His comments indicate that, similar to Bihar, AIMIM is unlikely to find a place in the INDIA Bloc in Uttar Pradesh.

We Defeated BJP: Yadav

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The INDIA Bloc that existed will continue to remain the INDIA Bloc. We have just defeated the BJP. You should think about how such people have suddenly emerged. Many such forces will come forward and many people will try to benefit the BJP. The BJP has just lost. A defeated BJP will do whatever it can."

He further said that no businessman, regardless of how much land or wealth they possess, can take on the BJP.

Referring to the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav said that Samajwadi Party workers, and even more so the public, are prepared for the contest. He also criticised the government over rising inflation, a failing foreign policy, increasing corruption, lack of jobs and employment opportunities, and other issues affecting the public.

Before You Go

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

What is AIMIM's objective in Uttar Pradesh?

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is attempting to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh. It had also expressed interest in an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Will AIMIM be part of the INDIA Bloc in Uttar Pradesh?

No, it is unlikely. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav indicated that such forces end up benefiting the BJP, and the INDIA Bloc will remain intact.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP AIMIM SP INDIA BLOC AKhilesh Yadav UP Elections 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections
'AIMIM Unlikely To Get Place In INDIA Bloc': Akhilesh Yadav Ahead Of UP Elections
Cities
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Extends Husband, Mother-in-Law’s Custody
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Court Extends Husband, Mother-in-Law’s Custody
Cities
Hyderabad To Get 'Donald Trump Avenue' On June 23; Telangana Confirms Move
Hyderabad To Get 'Donald Trump Avenue' On June 23; Telangana Confirms Move
Cities
Passengers Had To Prove Noida Airport Was Real Before Boarding Flight
Passengers Had To Prove Noida Airport Was Real Before Boarding Flight
Advertisement

Videos

Politics News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets UP Government Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe
Maharashtra Political Storm: 'Operation Tiger' Buzz Grows as Uddhav Camp Faces Defection Threat
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget