In a tragic incident in Bihar, the burnt bodies of two children have been recovered from a house in Patna's Janipur locality, reports news agency PTI, quoting a police officer on Thursday. The cause of the incident is still to be ascertained.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters. The mother of the children works as a security guard at AIIMS, Patna, police said.

“The incident took place in Nagwa village under the jurisdiction of Janipur police station on Thursday. We received information that two children, with burn injuries, were lying dead inside their house. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination,” Singh said.

The SP said that prima facie, it appears to be caused by a fire in the house, and he visited the spot along with senior officials.

On being asked about the claims of the family members of the deceased that the children were murdered, Singh said, “We are investigating the case from all angles. Forensic experts have been engaged to help the investigators, and a team of the dog squad is assisting them, too. CCTV footage of the locality is also being examined.”

“The family members of the children told investigators that the room in which they were found dead was locked from the outside. The windows of the room were also locked,” the SP said.

Speaking to news agency PTI, SDPO, Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar said that the police are also recording the statements of the parents of the deceased.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X, said, “... Criminals entered a house and burnt the two kids of a nurse alive in Patna on Thursday. The criminals are so emboldened that now no one is safe, be it at home, office, or even hospital. The CM in slumber, criminals alert!"

(With PTI inputs.)