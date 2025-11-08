Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
On Cam: Ahmedabad Woman Throws Chilli Powder At Jeweller In Robbery Attempt, Gets Slapped 20 Times

CCTV captured the shopkeeper’s swift reaction after the woman threw chilli powder at the shopkeeper during a robber attempt. Police have launched a probe despite no formal complaint.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A woman who entered a jewellery shop to rob it was met with an unexpected response when her plan went wrong due to the shopkeeper's swift action. The shopkeeper, in a dramatic response, defended himself by slapping the woman nearly 20 times in just 25 seconds.

The incident took place around 12:30 pm on November 3 at a gold and silver jewellery store located near the Ranip vegetable market in Ahmedabad. CCTV footage, now viral on social media, shows the woman entering the shop with her face partially covered by a dupatta, pretending to be a customer.

Moments later, she suddenly threw chilli powder at the shopkeeper with an intention of robbing the store after blinding him. However, the plan failed when the chilli powder missed its mark.

The shopkeeper, realising her intent, immediately retaliated. The video shows him getting up and slapping the woman repeatedly before jumping over the counter and pushing her out of the store while continuing to slap her.

The dramatic footage has since sparked widespread reactions online, with many praising the shopkeeper’s presence of mind and quick reflexes.

Police Investigation Underway

According to police officials, the shopkeeper refused to file a formal complaint. However, law enforcement officers have begun investigating the incident using CCTV footage to identify and locate the woman involved.

Ranip Police Station’s PI Ketan Vyas confirmed that while the businessman declined to pursue charges, a suo motu investigation has been initiated.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Ahmedabad Police said, “In this case, the complainant was personally met twice to obtain a statement in this regard and was asked to file the complaint, but the complainant businessman is not inclined to lodge any complaint in this matter. Nevertheless, an investigation has been initiated to search for the accused based on the CCTV footage.”

Authorities added that efforts are ongoing to trace the suspect, even though the victim has chosen not to register a case. 

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
GUJARAT NEWS Ahmedabad
