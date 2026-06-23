Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ahmedabad car crash killed one woman, injured five people.

Driver lost control after allegedly suffering a medical fit.

Vehicle hit auto, bike, then crashed into a shop.

A woman died and five people sustained injuries after a car went out of control and collided with multiple vehicles before crashing into a shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred near Garibnagar Chowk on Monday. According to H-Division traffic police, the driver was travelling with his family when he allegedly suffered fits, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

"A car driver was traveling with his family and he was suffering from fits due to which he lost control of the vehicle. After that, this accident suddenly occurred with an auto and a bike. The car driver had no control over the vehicle, due to which the car went straight into a shop," PI HV Dhandhukiya said.

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat | A car lost control near Garibnagar Chowk and collided with other vehicles before crashing into a shop. In this accident, a woman died and several other people were injured. (22.06) pic.twitter.com/Q2RXoOE0cX — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2026

The vehicle first struck an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before veering off the road and crashing into a shop, triggering panic in the area.

"In this accident, a woman died on the spot and some other people were injured," the officer said.

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Police said emergency responders rushed to the scene and shifted the injured for medical treatment. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims.

"Here, the police are overseeing the entire arrangement... Whatever action needs to be taken in this case, the police will take action on it," Dhandhukiya added.

According to police, a total of five people were injured in the crash, while one woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

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