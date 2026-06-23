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HomeCitiesCar Crashes Into Vehicles, Shop After Driver Suffers Seizure In Ahmedabad; Woman Killed, 5 Injured

Car Crashes Into Vehicles, Shop After Driver Suffers Seizure In Ahmedabad; Woman Killed, 5 Injured

The car first rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before crashing into a roadside shop. A woman was killed and five others were injured in the accident.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ahmedabad car crash killed one woman, injured five people.
  • Driver lost control after allegedly suffering a medical fit.
  • Vehicle hit auto, bike, then crashed into a shop.

A woman died and five people sustained injuries after a car went out of control and collided with multiple vehicles before crashing into a shop in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred near Garibnagar Chowk on Monday. According to H-Division traffic police, the driver was travelling with his family when he allegedly suffered fits, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

"A car driver was traveling with his family and he was suffering from fits due to which he lost control of the vehicle. After that, this accident suddenly occurred with an auto and a bike. The car driver had no control over the vehicle, due to which the car went straight into a shop," PI HV Dhandhukiya said.

The vehicle first struck an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before veering off the road and crashing into a shop, triggering panic in the area.

"In this accident, a woman died on the spot and some other people were injured," the officer said.

ALSO READ: Lucknow Fire Accident: Single Exit, No Emergency Escape Route Turned Institute Into Death Trap

Police said emergency responders rushed to the scene and shifted the injured for medical treatment. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. 

"Here, the police are overseeing the entire arrangement... Whatever action needs to be taken in this case, the police will take action on it," Dhandhukiya added.

According to police, a total of five people were injured in the crash, while one woman succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

ALSO READ: Lucknow Fire Building Got Demolition Order In 2016, Was Withdrawn Within 2 Months

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Ahmedabad, Gujarat?

A car lost control near Garibnagar Chowk, colliding with multiple vehicles and crashing into a shop. This incident resulted in one death and several injuries.

What caused the car to lose control?

The driver was allegedly suffering from fits, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle. This led to the car colliding with an auto-rickshaw and a motorcycle before crashing into a shop.

Were there any casualties in the accident?

Yes, one woman died on the spot, and a total of five people sustained injuries. Emergency responders shifted the injured for medical treatment.

What actions are the police taking regarding the incident?

The police are overseeing the arrangements and have stated that they will take appropriate action in this case. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Jun 2026 09:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
GUJARAT NEWS Ahmedabad
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