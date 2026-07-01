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English NewsCitiesSachin Ahir Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman

Sachin Ahir Elected Unopposed As Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman

Sachin Ahir is elected unopposed as Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairman after the Opposition withdraws its candidate.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
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  • Ruling alliance and cross-party members supported Ahir's election.

Shiv Sena MLC Sachin Ahir was on Tuesday elected unopposed as the Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the Opposition withdrew its candidate in the interest of a unanimous election. Ahir, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured the post with the backing of the ruling Mahayuti alliance after the Maha Vikas Aghadi withdrew the nomination of JM Abhyankar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde congratulated Ahir, describing him as an experienced legislator with a long record of public service.

Unopposed Election

Ahir's nomination for the post was backed by the ruling alliance, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi had initially fielded JM Abhyankar. However, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Anil Parab announced in the House that the Opposition was withdrawing Abhyankar's candidature to preserve the dignity of the Legislative Council and allow the election to be unanimous.

Following the withdrawal, members across party lines extended their support to Ahir. The proposal for his election was moved by BJP leader Pravin Darekar and seconded by Dhairyasheel Kadam, while Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande and Ravindra Phatak also backed the motion. Nationalist Congress Party MLA Sanjay Khodke formally supported Ahir's election after withdrawing the Opposition's proposal, with Vikram Kale seconding the motion.

The House subsequently approved the proposal by voice vote, resulting in Ahir's unanimous election as Deputy Chairman.

Also Read: 'Operation Devendra, Not Operation Tiger': Aaditya On Sena (UBT) MLC's Switch

Leaders Hail Ahir

Congratulating Ahir, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted his political journey, recalling that both were first elected to the Assembly in 1999. Fadnavis thanked the Opposition for facilitating a consensus and said Ahir had consistently demonstrated courage and commitment throughout his public life.

The Chief Minister described Ahir as a leader who emerged from the labour movement, particularly through his work with mill workers, before serving multiple terms as an MLA and later as Minister of State. He praised Ahir's ability to make balanced decisions and noted that he was respected for providing clear and thoughtful responses during legislative debates.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also congratulated Ahir, comparing the beginning of his tenure as Deputy Chairman to a "new innings". Drawing a parallel with former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Shinde said Ahir, like the cricketing legend, had the ability to perform under pressure and make the right decisions at crucial moments.

Also Read: Will Sharad Pawar's Party Merge With Congress? Senior Leader Makes Big Claim

Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 04:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra' Sachin Ahir Operation Tiger
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