Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CJP founder accused police of staging items near protest.

Thousands gathered for peaceful march to Parliament over grievances.

Protest demands Minister Pradhan's resignation over NEET irregularities.

Dipke began hunger strike following Sonam Wangchuk's removal.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday accused Delhi Police of attempting to discredit the outfit's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march by placing a truck loaded with stones and a damaged van near the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

Sharing a video on X purportedly showing the vehicle, Dipke alleged that the police were preparing to blame protesters for vandalism.

"Shame on Delhi Police! A truck loaded with stones and a wrecked van have already been placed at Jantar Mantar. Soon, the Godi media will run stories claiming that the protesters vandalised the van to defame this peaceful protest," he wrote.

Shame on Delhi Police!



A truck loaded with stones and a wrecked van have already been placed at Jantar Mantar.



Soon, the Godi media will run stories claiming that the protesters vandalised the van to defame this peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/5ZOPOLHm8v — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 20, 2026

Delhi Police did not immediately respond to the allegation.

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CJP Calls For Peaceful Protest

The allegation came as thousands of supporters gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of Monday's planned march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session.

Addressing supporters through a video message earlier in the day, Dipke urged protesters to remain at the site overnight to ensure the march proceeded peacefully.

"Our protest is going on. Please come here in large numbers. Stay here for the night. If you don't come, they will try to end the protest," he said.

Appealing for restraint, he added, "Our protest and march will be peaceful. I request everyone to follow the rules and follow the guidelines."

In separate posts on X, the CJP also claimed that tear-gas equipment had been brought to the area and alleged that anti-social elements could attempt to infiltrate the gathering to trigger disturbances. The organisation urged protesters not to respond to any provocation.

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Crowds Swell At Jantar Mantar Ahead Of CJP's March

Jantar Mantar witnessed a surge in supporters on Sunday as preparations intensified for the CJP's "Chalo Sansad" march. The outfit claimed nearly 20,000 people had gathered in and around the protest site ahead of the mobilisation.

The protest has been underway since June 20, with the CJP demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, reforms to the examination system and accountability for affected students.

Following climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's removal from the protest site and transfer to Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, Dipke began his own indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, said on Sunday that the activist would end his fast if political leaders assured him that the issue of education accountability would be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

(With inputs from PTI)