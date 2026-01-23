Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Punjab on Thursday formally launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, a statewide health assurance programme promising cashless treatment worth up to ₹10 lakh per family across government and empanelled private hospitals. AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann unveiled the scheme in Mohali and distributed the first set of health cards to beneficiaries, describing the move as a milestone in public welfare delivery.

Kejriwal framed the initiative as the fulfilment of an electoral commitment and a shift in how the state approaches healthcare access. “Every family in Punjab now has the right to free treatment worth up to ₹10 lakh in the best private hospitals,” he said. He added, “Most expensive private hospitals where only the rich could afford treatment are now open to the poor as well.”

State Claims First-of-its-Kind Welfare Stack

At the launch, Kejriwal asserted that Punjab now stands apart for combining multiple welfare guarantees. “Punjab has become the first state in country to provide free healthcare, free education, free electricity, and free bus travel for women,” he said.

He contrasted the current approach with past administrations and said, “In Congress, leaders are fighting among themselves to become Chief Minister because these parties seek power only to loot.” He added, “Only AAP can secure a safe & dignified future for Punjab.”

What the Scheme Covers and How It Works

According to the state government, nearly 65 lakh families are eligible for the card without any income cap. Beneficiaries can seek treatment in around 850 empanelled hospitals, a number the government says will rise. The package list has been expanded to over 2,356 procedures spanning cardiology, oncology, orthopaedics, neurology, nephrology, maternity care, emergency services, transplants, and more. Diagnostic services are included, and hospitals will be reimbursed within 15 days of treatment. The government has paid an advance premium to the insurer to operationalise the scheme.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said, “Health cards will be issued to all 65 lakh families, covering nearly three crore citizens of Punjab,” and added, “With the launch of this scheme today, Punjab has set a new benchmark for the entire country.” He noted that registration can be completed at facilitation centres, Common Service Centres, or online using Aadhaar or voter ID, with youth volunteers assisting door to door.

Linking Clinics, Doctors, and Insurance Cover

Kejriwal linked the new cover to earlier investments in primary care. He cited the expansion of mohalla clinics, recruitment of specialist doctors, improved equipment, and free medicine counters in government hospitals. He argued that while public facilities are being upgraded, the insurance layer ensures access to private care when needed.

The Chief Minister underlined the objective behind the rollout. “We pray for the good health and well-being of all Punjabis, but if someone falls ill, they no longer need to worry about arranging money for treatment,” he said, adding, “If anyone registers for this scheme today, they become eligible for its benefits from today itself.”

Senior ministers and party leaders, including Satyendar Jain and Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, were present at the event. The government said more hospitals will be added to the network in the coming days as the scheme expands across the state.