Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP MLA's Car Meets With Accident In Punjab, Injured Woman's Family Alleges Car Was Speeding

AAP MLA's Car Meets With Accident In Punjab, Injured Woman's Family Alleges Car Was Speeding

The collision occurred at an intersection near the canal bridge when the MLA’s car collided head-on with another I-10 car. At the time, the vehicle was being driven by the MLA’s driver.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Nov 2025 08:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr. Charanjit Singh was present when his car was involved in an accident at Chamkaur Sahib. A woman travelling in the other vehicle sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

Accident Details

The collision occurred at an intersection near the canal bridge when the MLA’s car collided head-on with another I-10 car. At the time, the vehicle was being driven by the MLA’s driver.

Allegations of Speeding

The family of the injured woman alleged that the MLA’s car was speeding, which led to the accident. After a brief argument at the scene between the MLA’s party and the family, Dr. Charanjit Singh reportedly left the spot.

Police Response and Investigation

The police arrived shortly after receiving information about the incident. A case has been registered, and authorities have begun investigating the reasons behind the collision. Police officials have refrained from commenting further on the matter.

Also read
Published at : 27 Nov 2025 08:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
AAP MLA AAP PUNJAB Aap Mla Car Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post Amid Escalating Tussle
'Mandate Not A Moment': Siddaramaiah Replies To Shivakumar's 'Word Power' Post
News
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
Assam Assembly Passes Bill To Ban Polygamy; CM Sarma Says UCC Next
News
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Imran Khan Death Claims Go Viral: Pakistan's Adiala Jail Authorities Finally Respond
Cities
Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace For Landfall By Nov 30
Cyclone ‘Ditwah’ Forms Over Bay Of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Brace For Landfall By Nov 30
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Five Killed After Car Plunges Into Canal in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Constitution Day:
Delhi Car Blast: NIA Tracks Umar’s i20 Trail After Escape From Module
Breaking: Bollywood Names Surface in ₹252-Crore MD Drug Nexus; Police Probe Claims of International Links
Breaking: Major Drug Nexus Exposed as Key Accused Names Bollywood Figures in Ongoing Probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
When Ganga Turns East…: Why Modi’s Metaphor Signals Beginning Of Bengal’s Political Reawakening
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget