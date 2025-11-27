AAP MLA's Car Meets With Accident In Punjab, Injured Woman's Family Alleges Car Was Speeding

Punjab: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr. Charanjit Singh was present when his car was involved in an accident at Chamkaur Sahib. A woman travelling in the other vehicle sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

Accident Details

The collision occurred at an intersection near the canal bridge when the MLA’s car collided head-on with another I-10 car. At the time, the vehicle was being driven by the MLA’s driver.

Allegations of Speeding

The family of the injured woman alleged that the MLA’s car was speeding, which led to the accident. After a brief argument at the scene between the MLA’s party and the family, Dr. Charanjit Singh reportedly left the spot.

Police Response and Investigation

The police arrived shortly after receiving information about the incident. A case has been registered, and authorities have begun investigating the reasons behind the collision. Police officials have refrained from commenting further on the matter.