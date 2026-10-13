India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesAAP Leaders To Observe One-Day Hunger Strike In Delhi In Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar On Oct 15

AAP Leaders To Observe One-Day Hunger Strike In Delhi In Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar On Oct 15

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers across Delhi will gather at the party headquarters and observe a hunger strike on October 15.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP announced a one-day hunger strike on October 15.
  • Strike protests Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, intensifying agitation.
  • Earlier, police detained AAP leaders during a Jantar Mantar march.

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Amid ongoing agitation in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced a one-day hunger strike as a symbolic protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
 


 The decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders at its headquarters, where it was resolved that AAP leaders and workers from across Delhi would gather at the party office to observe the fast on October 15.
 


 A meeting held at the AAP office with all of Delhi’s MLAs, councillors, and district-level office-bearers on Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers and MLAs Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain addressed the meeting. Discussions focused on the party’s upcoming strategy for protests against the Chief Election Commissioner.
 


 After the meeting, AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI, “The agenda of the meeting was to formulate a strategy to further intensify the agitation in the coming days, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Our protests will continue in the coming days. We have called for a hunger strike on October 15 as a mark of protest.”
 


 Gopal Rai further stated, “On October 15, leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party from across Delhi will gather at the party headquarters and observe a hunger strike. We have been continuously holding peaceful protests against the Election Commission and the central government in the Gandhian tradition. As part of this ongoing agitation, we have decided to observe a hunger strike as a mark of protest.”
 


 After the meeting at the AAP office, party leaders and workers marched towards Jantar Mantar. However, police stopped them near Janpath along the way, leading to clashes between police personnel and AAP workers.
 


 Party leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several MLAs, councillors and party workers, were detained by the police. They were released later in the evening. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Aam Aadmi Party protesting?

The Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. This is part of an ongoing agitation.

What form will AAP's protest take on October 15?

On October 15, the Aam Aadmi Party will observe a one-day hunger strike as a symbolic protest. Leaders and workers will gather at the party headquarters for the fast.

What happened after the meeting at the AAP office?

After the meeting, AAP leaders and workers marched towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police near Janpath. Clashes ensued, and several leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, were detained.

Who addressed the AAP meeting regarding the protest strategy?

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers and MLAs Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain addressed the meeting.

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 07:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Election Commission AAP SIR Row
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Eat Biryani At Hindu Shops’: Poster Campaign In West Bengal's Siliguri Sparks Row Ahead Of Durga Puja
‘Eat Biryani At Hindu Shops’: Poster Campaign In Siliguri Sparks Controversy
Cities
Delhi Markets To Stay Open Till Diwali? CTI Seeks Police Security After Rs 2,000-Crore Loss
Rs 2,000 Crore Lost In One Day: Delhi Traders Make 3 Demands Ahead Of Diwali
Cities
Slippers Flung, Slaps Exchanged On First Day Of New UP Congress Chief, Ajay Rai Walks Out In Anger
Slippers Flung, Slaps Exchanged On First Day Of New UP Congress Chief, Ajay Rai Walks Out In Anger
Cities
Rs 230 Hike In 10 Days: Why Rice Is Getting Costlier In Tamil Nadu
Rice Price Hike In Tamil Nadu: Will Rates Reach Rs 100 Per Kg By January?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: SP MP Rajiv Rai Confronts Police Over Delivery Workers’ Harassment, Video Goes Viral
Delhi Politics: BJP Mahila Morcha Targets Congress Over Allegations Against MP Bimol Akoijam
Delhi Protest: Congress Workers Gather Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s March as BJP Mahila Morcha Protests
Supreme Court News: Rahul Gandhi Plans March as CJI Rejects Opposition’s Meeting Request
UP Politics: Yogi Adityanath Targets INDIA Bloc Ahead of March Over Constitutional Institutions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget