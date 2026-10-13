The Aam Aadmi Party is protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation. This is part of an ongoing agitation.
AAP Leaders To Observe One-Day Hunger Strike In Delhi In Protest Against Gyanesh Kumar On Oct 15
Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers across Delhi will gather at the party headquarters and observe a hunger strike on October 15.
- AAP announced a one-day hunger strike on October 15.
- Strike protests Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, intensifying agitation.
- Earlier, police detained AAP leaders during a Jantar Mantar march.
New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Amid ongoing agitation in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced a one-day hunger strike as a symbolic protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The decision was taken at a meeting of party leaders at its headquarters, where it was resolved that AAP leaders and workers from across Delhi would gather at the party office to observe the fast on October 15.
A meeting held at the AAP office with all of Delhi’s MLAs, councillors, and district-level office-bearers on Monday. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers and MLAs Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain addressed the meeting. Discussions focused on the party’s upcoming strategy for protests against the Chief Election Commissioner.
After the meeting, AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI, “The agenda of the meeting was to formulate a strategy to further intensify the agitation in the coming days, demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Our protests will continue in the coming days. We have called for a hunger strike on October 15 as a mark of protest.”
Gopal Rai further stated, “On October 15, leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party from across Delhi will gather at the party headquarters and observe a hunger strike. We have been continuously holding peaceful protests against the Election Commission and the central government in the Gandhian tradition. As part of this ongoing agitation, we have decided to observe a hunger strike as a mark of protest.”
After the meeting at the AAP office, party leaders and workers marched towards Jantar Mantar. However, police stopped them near Janpath along the way, leading to clashes between police personnel and AAP workers.
Party leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, along with several MLAs, councillors and party workers, were detained by the police. They were released later in the evening.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Aam Aadmi Party protesting?
What form will AAP's protest take on October 15?
On October 15, the Aam Aadmi Party will observe a one-day hunger strike as a symbolic protest. Leaders and workers will gather at the party headquarters for the fast.
What happened after the meeting at the AAP office?
After the meeting, AAP leaders and workers marched towards Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police near Janpath. Clashes ensued, and several leaders, including MP Sanjay Singh, were detained.
Who addressed the AAP meeting regarding the protest strategy?
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj, and former ministers and MLAs Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain addressed the meeting.