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English NewsCitiesAAP Leader Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead By 4 Armed Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur

AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead By 4 Armed Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 30 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 45-year-old leader was travelling in a car with another man, identified as Harpreet alias Happy, 22, when the attackers opened fire.

Four Assailants Open Fire

Police said the four accused arrived in a car and got out in the main bazaar of Mamdot before firing at the vehicle carrying Singh and Harpreet, the report said.

Both men sustained injuries in the shooting and were taken to the Civil Hospital.

Singh was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
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