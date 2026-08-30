AAP Leader Gurpreet Singh Shot Dead By 4 Armed Assailants In Punjab's Ferozepur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in Punjab's Ferozepur on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

According to a report by news agency PTI, the 45-year-old leader was travelling in a car with another man, identified as Harpreet alias Happy, 22, when the attackers opened fire.

Four Assailants Open Fire

Police said the four accused arrived in a car and got out in the main bazaar of Mamdot before firing at the vehicle carrying Singh and Harpreet, the report said.

Both men sustained injuries in the shooting and were taken to the Civil Hospital.

Singh was declared brought dead at the hospital, while Harpreet was referred to a private hospital in Ludhiana for further treatment.