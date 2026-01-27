AAP Hits Out At Delhi Govt Over Alleged Garbage Dumping, Warns Of Groundwater Contamination

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Delhi government of endangering public health by diverting waste from the Bhalswa landfill to Kirari, warning that the move could contaminate groundwater and expose residents to serious diseases. AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the dumping of plastic- and chemical-laced garbage was polluting soil, air and water, claiming the practice was being used to project a reduction in landfill size while shifting the problem to poorer neighbourhoods.

‘Garbage Mountains Being Moved, Not Removed’

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said thousands of truckloads of waste had been transported to Kirari, creating fresh dumping zones. He alleged that the BJP, which controlled the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for nearly 15 years, left the city with three major landfill sites and accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of being part of that legacy during her tenure as a BJP councillor.

He claimed that while AAP had initiated measures after taking charge of the MCD, the BJP was now “misleading” residents by relocating waste rather than processing it. Bharadwaj said he visited Kirari a day earlier and described unbearable stench, thick dust in the air and visible layers of plastic, polythene and chemical waste spread across large areas.

According to Bharadwaj, exposure at the site caused eye irritation and throat discomfort within an hour. He said garbage from Bhalswa had been dumped several feet thick in parts of Rohini and Kirari, with fresh “garbage mountains” emerging.

‘Leachate Will Poison Tube-Well Water’

Warning of long-term consequences, Bharadwaj said rainwater seeping through the waste would produce leachate, a toxic liquid that could permanently contaminate groundwater. He noted that many residents in Kirari rely on tube-well water and alleged this could lead to severe illnesses, including cancer.

He also questioned why waste was not taken to official residences, alleging the burden was being shifted to low-income areas while green spaces around senior officials remained untouched. Bharadwaj accused the government of conducting similar “deception” on Yamuna and air pollution in the past.

The AAP leader said videos from multiple locations showed plastic and chemical waste being dumped on DDA land near residential colonies. He urged journalists to consult environmental experts to assess the public health impact.

Calling the exercise a “false achievement”, Bharadwaj said the relocation of waste was being portrayed as progress while exposing lakhs of residents to environmental hazards.