AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday intensified its attack on the BJP government in Delhi during a public outreach event in Chirag Delhi, alleging large-scale welfare rollbacks, unemployment and administrative failures. Addressing a gathering under the “Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad” campaign, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of failing to deliver on key promises one year after forming the government. He announced that the party will hold a major public rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1 to highlight grievances related to healthcare, employment, pollution and public safety.

Healthcare, Jobs & Welfare Under Scrutiny

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government has shut down nearly 250 Mohalla Clinics and dismissed thousands of healthcare workers, including doctors, pharmacists, nurses and data entry operators. He claimed that 6,000 DTC bus conductors and 10,000 bus marshals appointed for women’s safety have also lost their jobs.

Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad gathering in Chirag Delhi.

He further alleged that 8 lakh ration cards have been cancelled and pensions for 25,000 widows and several elderly citizens have been discontinued. According to him, BJP has also failed to fulfil the pre-election promise of transferring Rs 2,500 per month to women beneficiaries.

The AAP leader accused the government of merely renaming 370 Mohalla Clinics as “Arogya Mandirs” without creating new infrastructure. He also alleged that free medical services provided under the previous administration have been reduced.

Pollution, Yamuna & Missing Persons Claims

On pollution and Yamuna cleaning, Bharadwaj alleged that the government manipulated pollution data and made exaggerated claims about river cleaning. He said previous claims about rapid Yamuna clean-up were misleading.

Raising concerns over law and order, he claimed that over 800 people, including minor girls, went missing in the first 15 days of January this year. He alleged inadequate response from authorities and called for greater transparency.

Fee Hikes & Urban Demolitions

The AAP leader also alleged that several private schools have increased fees significantly after the change in government, and accused authorities of not intervening. He claimed that demolitions in certain areas have disproportionately affected low-income residents.

Bharadwaj reiterated that AAP will continue public outreach across Delhi mandals and escalate its campaign through the March 1 rally.