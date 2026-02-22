Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi

AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi

On pollution and Yamuna cleaning, Bharadwaj alleged that the government manipulated pollution data and made exaggerated claims about river cleaning.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday intensified its attack on the BJP government in Delhi during a public outreach event in Chirag Delhi, alleging large-scale welfare rollbacks, unemployment and administrative failures. Addressing a gathering under the “Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad” campaign, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj accused the BJP of failing to deliver on key promises one year after forming the government. He announced that the party will hold a major public rally at Jantar Mantar on March 1 to highlight grievances related to healthcare, employment, pollution and public safety.

Healthcare, Jobs & Welfare Under Scrutiny

Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP government has shut down nearly 250 Mohalla Clinics and dismissed thousands of healthcare workers, including doctors, pharmacists, nurses and data entry operators. He claimed that 6,000 DTC bus conductors and 10,000 bus marshals appointed for women’s safety have also lost their jobs.

Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad gathering in Chirag Delhi.
Saurabh Bharadwaj addresses Delhi Behaal Jan Samvad gathering in Chirag Delhi.

He further alleged that 8 lakh ration cards have been cancelled and pensions for 25,000 widows and several elderly citizens have been discontinued. According to him, BJP has also failed to fulfil the pre-election promise of transferring Rs 2,500 per month to women beneficiaries.

The AAP leader accused the government of merely renaming 370 Mohalla Clinics as “Arogya Mandirs” without creating new infrastructure. He also alleged that free medical services provided under the previous administration have been reduced.

Pollution, Yamuna & Missing Persons Claims

On pollution and Yamuna cleaning, Bharadwaj alleged that the government manipulated pollution data and made exaggerated claims about river cleaning. He said previous claims about rapid Yamuna clean-up were misleading.

Raising concerns over law and order, he claimed that over 800 people, including minor girls, went missing in the first 15 days of January this year. He alleged inadequate response from authorities and called for greater transparency.

Fee Hikes & Urban Demolitions

The AAP leader also alleged that several private schools have increased fees significantly after the change in government, and accused authorities of not intervening. He claimed that demolitions in certain areas have disproportionately affected low-income residents.

Bharadwaj reiterated that AAP will continue public outreach across Delhi mandals and escalate its campaign through the March 1 rally.

Related Video

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 09:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Politics Mohalla Clinics BJP AAP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi
AAP Accuses BJP Govt Of Welfare Rollbacks, Mohalla Clinic Closures At Outreach Event In Delhi
Cities
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
Cities
Uttarakhand Govt Publishes Power Defaulters List, Minister's Name Figures With Rs 3 Lakh Dues
Uttarakhand Govt Publishes Power Defaulters List, Minister's Name Figures With Rs 3 Lakh Dues
Cities
Tripura Woman's Private Parts Burnt With Sanitiser By 19-Year-Old Boyfriend In Gurugram
Tripura Woman's Private Parts Burnt With Sanitiser By 19-Year-Old Boyfriend In Gurugram
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA FOCUS: PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat Train & Meerut Metro, Launches ₹12,930 Cr Development Projects
CRIME ALERT: Delhi Police Crime Branch Arrests Two Gangsters After Shootout Near Dwarka-Bahadurgarh Highway
BORDER TRAGEDY: Two Security Personnel Found Dead at Adiyan Check Post in Gurdaspur, Investigation Underway
CRIME ALERT: Odisha’s Kandhamal District Student Allegedly Molested, 5 School Staff Held
SECURITY ALERT: Encounter Erupts Between Terrorists and Forces in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget