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HomeCities7 Workers Killed After Ammonia Gas Leak At Tamil Nadu Shrimp Factory

7 Workers Killed After Ammonia Gas Leak At Tamil Nadu Shrimp Factory

Seven workers died and dozens were hospitalised after an ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 05:34 PM (IST)

Seven workers have died and dozens more have been hospitalised following an ammonia gas leak at a shrimp processing factory in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district. The incident occurred at a private seafood processing facility near Periyapalayam, where more than 300 workers from various states are employed and housed on-site. Several workers collapsed and were rushed to nearby hospitals for emergency treatment, while others continue to receive medical care.

Deadly Leak

Officials said over 100 workers were on duty when the leak occurred, triggering panic and causing severe respiratory distress among dozens of employees. More than 70 workers reportedly experienced respiratory distress, while some suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth before losing consciousness.

Police and fire service personnel rushed to the scene and carried out rescue operations. Victims were transported to private hospitals for treatment.

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Rescue Efforts

Despite medical intervention, seven workers later died from their injuries. More than 10 others remain in critical condition and have been admitted to the intensive care unit at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai.

Tiruvallur District Collector Kavitha visited the factory to assess the situation and later met injured workers at the hospitals. She also held discussions with doctors to review treatment arrangements and the condition of those receiving care.

Officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the ammonia leak, while rescue and monitoring operations continue at the factory site.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 04:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News Tamil Nadu Gas Leak ABP Live Tamil Nadu Shrimp Factory
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