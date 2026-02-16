Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities7 Workers Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Rajasthan's Bhiwadi; 2 Trapped

7 Workers Charred To Death As Fire Breaks Out At Chemical Factory In Rajasthan's Bhiwadi; 2 Trapped

Additional District Magistrate Sumitra Prateek said that the factory where the fire broke out was a garment factory, but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 16 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)

At least seven people were charred to death after a fire erupted at a chemical factory in the Bhiwadi area of Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district on Monday, officials said.

Authorities confirmed that seven bodies were recovered from the site. Firefighting operations were still underway at the time of reporting, and further details were awaited.

Additional District Magistrate Sumitra Prateek said that the factory where the fire broke out was a garment factory, but firecrackers were being manufactured inside it illegally. She also said that two people were trapped in the factory.

"The premises was leased out in the name of a garment factory but as per the preliminary report, firecrackers were being manufactured illegally," news agency PTI reported quoted her as saying.

Prateek said that the police got to know about the incident during a routine patrol, following which a rescue operation was launched.

Preliminary findings indicate that more than 20 people were present inside the factory when the blaze erupted. Several workers managed to escape as the fire spread, but nine were reportedly trapped inside the unit. Of them, seven were burned to death. Firefighters brought the flames under control after nearly one-and-a-half hours of efforts. Authorities said some skeletal remains were also recovered from the site.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma directed district officials to immediately begin relief and rescue operations and asked state Forest Minister Sanjay Sharma to proceed to Alwar to oversee the situation.

State Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra called on the government and local administration to take swift action, linking the incident to what he described as a pattern of industrial accidents in the state.

"In the district of Khairthal-Tijara, in Bhiwadi, a chemical factory caught fire and killed 8-10 people. Many people have been injured. There has been heavy damage... The government and administration should take immediate action," Dotasra told ANI.

Dotasra also referred to an earlier accident in Ajmer in which at least 16 people were killed after a chemical tanker overturned. "After the formation of the government, as you have seen, on Ajmer Road, a chemical tanker was overturned. More than 16 people were killed. In Jaipur, in SMS, in ICU, people were burnt to death... This has become a common thing, but the government is not paying attention to this. This is a very serious matter," he said.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed grief over the deaths of seven labourers.

Authorities have not yet released details on the cause of the fire.

Related Video

Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 16 Feb 2026 01:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alwar Rajasthan News #Rajasthan Bhiwadi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
Ex-Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Resigns; Accuses Gaurav Gogoi Of High-Handedness, Favouritism
India
Congress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor
Congress Vs Congress: Mani Shankar Aiyar Calls Pawan Khera A 'Puppet', Attacks Tharoor
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
AI Impact Summit 2026 Begins: Full Agenda, Major Attendees, Live Streaming Details, & More Inside
World
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
US Indo-Pacific Chief Lauds Operation Sindoor, Calls It Model Of Restraint And Precision
Advertisement

Videos

Punjab Political Buzz: AAP Plans Two Deputy CMs Ahead of Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Main Shooter Ritik Arrested in Rohit Shetty House Firing Case
Breaking News: Bomb Threats to Courts in 18 Districts of Uttar Pradesh
PM Modi's AI Vision: 15 World Leaders, 40+ CEOs to Attend AI Summit in Delhi
Breaking News: Massive Factory Fire in Bhiwadi Claims 7 Lives
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget