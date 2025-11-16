5 Killed, 14 Injured After Tempo Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On NH-125 In Jodhpur

As many as five people were killed and 14 others were injured after a trailer truck and a tempo carrying devotees collided in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The road accident took place Sunday morning near Khari Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur. The injured are receiving treatment at Jodhpur MDM Hospital.

Superintendent at MDM Hospital, Vikas Kumar, said: "Around 7:00 a.m., we learned that a tempo and a truck collided, resulting in a fire. There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals... We received calls from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's office, the Collector's office, and other places, which allowed us to arrive early... Since then, no additional casualties have occurred."