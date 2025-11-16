Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities5 Killed, 14 Injured After Tempo Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On NH-125 In Jodhpur

5 Killed, 14 Injured After Tempo Carrying Pilgrims Collides With Truck On NH-125 In Jodhpur

The road accident took place Sunday morning near Khari Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur. The injured are receiving treatment at Jodhpur MDM Hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 16 Nov 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As many as five people were killed and 14 others were injured after a trailer truck and a tempo carrying devotees collided in Rajasthan's Jodhpur.

The road accident took place Sunday morning near Khari Beri village on NH-125 in Jodhpur. The injured are receiving treatment at Jodhpur MDM Hospital.

Superintendent at MDM Hospital, Vikas Kumar, said: "Around 7:00 a.m., we learned that a tempo and a truck collided, resulting in a fire. There are 17 patients in total: 3 patients are brought dead, and 14 are receiving treatment. Among them, one is ill, one has an abdominal injury, one has a chest injury, and one has a head injury, while the rest are stable with normal vitals... We received calls from Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's office, the Collector's office, and other places, which allowed us to arrive early... Since then, no additional casualties have occurred."

 

 

Published at : 16 Nov 2025 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jodhpur Rajasthan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
New Bihar Govt Likely To Take Oath On November 19 Or 20: Reports
Cities
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
Three 9mm Cartridges Recovered From Red Fort Blast Site, But No Weapon Found: Delhi Police
India
'Thrown Out, Abused, Even Hit With Chappal': What Rohini Acharya Said After Quitting Politics
'Thrown Out, Abused, Even Hit With Chappal': What Rohini Acharya Said After Quitting Politics
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Delhi Chokes On Toxic Air As AQI Crosses 500; Temperatures Drop
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: Investigators Recover 3 Cartridges but No Pistol at the Site
Breaking News: Tragic Road Accident in Budgam claims Death of 4
Breaking News: Sudden Fire in Almora Forest Sparks Major Environmental Concern
Breaking: Massive Fire Erupts in Agra’s Mantola Leather Factory, Area Gripped by Panic
UP Terror Probe: Hindu Leaders Found on Hit List in White-Collar Module
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget