Man Arrested For Allegedly Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In East Delhi’s Patparganj

New Delhi: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl at her residence in east Delhi's Patparganj area, police said.

The accused, identified as Md Ishtkhar, is the victim's neighbour, they said.

The girl's mother contacted the police through a PCR call, reporting that her daughter was sexually assaulted by their neighbour while she was alone at home, a senior police officer said.

The victim, who is under trauma, is currently unable to give her statement. She has received counselling at One Stop Centre of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where her medical examination is also being conducted in the presence of her mother, the officer added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The investigation is underway following POCSO guidelines," the officer said.

