42 Of 50 MBBS Seats Go To Muslim Students At Vaishno Devi College; BJP Leaders Meet LG Sinha

BJP legislators met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday to formally object to the admission of Muslim students to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), escalating a controversy that has sparked protests in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. Their intervention follows demonstrations by several right-wing groups after the institute’s MBBS selection list showed a significant majority of Muslim candidates among the admitted students. Submitting a memorandum, BJP leaders demanded immediate changes to admission rules, arguing that institutions built through the offerings of Vaishno Devi devotees must uphold the shrine’s spiritual ethos.

BJP Seeks Rule Changes, Flags ‘Spiritual Ethos’

During the meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, BJP leaders submitted a memorandum seeking amendments to admission rules and calling for “corrective steps” at SMVDIME.

BJP MLA R S Pathania wrote on X that institutions created through the “devotion and offerings” of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims must reflect the spiritual character of the shrine.

“Institutions built from devotion and offerings of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims must function in full alignment with the Shrine’s sacred ethos. Amendments to the Shrine Board Act and University Act are now essential,” he said.

How The Controversy Began

The row erupted after the institute released its first-ever MBBS merit list for the 2025-26 academic year. Of the 50 seats, 42 were allotted to Muslim students. Several Hindu organisations argued that an institution funded by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board should prioritise Hindu candidates, with some groups even demanding minority status for the college to allow religion-based reservation.

Members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and other local groups protested on Friday, calling the ratio of Hindu to Muslim students an “unfair imbalance” and urging a review of the admission process.

Officials have since clarified that admissions were strictly merit-based, adding that SMVDIME is not a minority institution and therefore cannot legally offer religion-based quotas, according to a report by India Today.