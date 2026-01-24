300 Stray Dogs Killed In Telangana's Jagtial; Village Sarpanch, Gram Panchayat Secretary Booked

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Around 300 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Pegadapally village of Jagtial district by administering them poisonous injections, following which police registered a case and named the village Sarpanch and Gram Panchayat Secretary as prime accused.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the act was allegedly carried out by the Pegadapally village Sarpanch, listed as Accused No. 1 (A1), and the Gram Panchayat Secretary, listed as Accused No. 2 (A2), along with others, news agency ANI reported.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 325 read with Section 3(5) of the BNS.

The case has also been registered under Section 11(1)(a)(i) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA). Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In another similar incident, about 100 stray dogs were allegedly killed in Yacharam village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. Following this, a case was registered by members of the Stay Animal Foundation against the village's Gram Panchayat governing body. This incident came to the fore on January 22.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter. Further inquiry is underway to ascertain the facts behind the allegations.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported after Shayampet Police registered an FIR against nine people, including the village sarpanch, over the alleged killing of around 300 stray dogs in Shayampet and Arepally villages.

The FIR stated that staff associated with the Shayampet sarpanch allegedly engaged two individuals to kill the dogs by administering poisonous injections. Police booked the accused under Section 11(1)(a)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, along with Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to mischief by killing or maiming an animal.

"On January 9, we received a petition from Adulapuram Gautam, Cruelty Prevention Officer at the 'Stray Animal Foundation of India'. In his complaint, he stated that nearly 300 dogs were killed by and with the cooperation of the Sarpanch, Vice-Sarpanch and with the help of Panchayat secretaries and two others. Based on the complaint, we registered a case under 325 BNS and Section 11 of the Cruelty Prevention of Animal Act," P Ranjith Rao, Circle Inspector (CI), Shayampet Police Station, told ANI.

The Circle Inspector, overseeing the investigations in both villages, stated that approximately one-tenth of the stray dogs were killed. The bodies of the deceased dogs were sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) for post-mortem examination. He added that during the inquiry, numerous residents reported incidents of dog bites and skin infections.