Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities30 Cars Break Down Minutes After Refuelling At Ghaziabad Fuel Station, Complaint Filed

30 Cars Break Down Minutes After Refuelling At Ghaziabad Fuel Station, Complaint Filed

Several high-end vehicles, including Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Scorpio, Innova, and Fortuner, reportedly developed severe engine snags soon after refuelling.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Nearly 30 vehicle owners have lodged complaints with police after their cars broke down within hours of refuelling at a fuel station in Ghaziabad between August 26 and 29.

On Saturday, irate customers gathered at the Bajaj HP filling station near pillar number 609, accusing the outlet of selling adulterated diesel, TOI reported. Several high-end vehicles, including Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Scorpio, Innova, and Fortuner, reportedly developed severe engine snags soon after refuelling.

Owners fear repair costs could run as high as Rs 3.5 lakh per vehicle, as service centres confirmed extensive damage to fuel systems.

Vehicle Owners Speak Out

Sachin Tyagi, whose Kia Sonet broke down after refuelling on August 26, said, “The car wouldn’t cross 40 kmph, and the next day it refused to start. At the showroom, I was told impurities in diesel had choked the fuel system. Repairs will cost me ₹3.5 lakh.”

Another motorist, Mohit Tyagi, said his Kia Seltos stalled midway to Haldwani after refuelling. Shuvam Tyagi faced a double setback: “Both my Scorpios are lying in the showroom. One failed the morning after refuelling, and the second broke down the same way after I switched to it.”

By Thursday, at least 29 car owners staged a protest at the station. “We all refuelled here between August 26 and 29. The manager refused responsibility, so we called police and plan to approach the consumer forum,” one protester said.

Residents fear the damage could be more widespread, as hundreds of cars and trucks refuelled at the pump during the period. Mechanics at authorised centres confirmed clogged fuel filters and damaged injectors. A Mahindra technician said, “Repairs could cost anywhere from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh, depending on the model.”

Station manager Abhishek acknowledged receiving complaints but said, “We have sent diesel samples for testing. Until the results are in, I cannot comment.”

Automobile experts warned that even minor impurities in diesel can choke injectors, damage pumps, and lead to costly repairs, underscoring the need for timely filter replacement.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ghaziabad News UP News Ghaziabad Live
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
World
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Israeli Forces Step Up Gaza Assault; Hamas Spokesperson Abu Ubaida Killed
Celebrities
Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office
Param Sundari Crosses ₹43 cr In 3 days, Outshines Dhadak 2 At Worldwide Box Office
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Putin Blames NATO And West For Ukraine War, Says Security Left No Other Choice
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi to Meet Russian President Puti n During China Visit; Key Talks Expected
Breaking News: Two Planes Collide and Catch Fire at Colorado Airport, Cause Under Investigation | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Tremors Felt in India and Pakistan | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Constable Catches Wife With Lover In Kushinagar, Creates High Drama In Police Lines
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Two More Game Changer Warships – A Powerful Message To The World
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget