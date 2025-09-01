30 Cars Break Down Minutes After Refuelling At Ghaziabad Fuel Station, Complaint Filed

Nearly 30 vehicle owners have lodged complaints with police after their cars broke down within hours of refuelling at a fuel station in Ghaziabad between August 26 and 29.

On Saturday, irate customers gathered at the Bajaj HP filling station near pillar number 609, accusing the outlet of selling adulterated diesel, TOI reported. Several high-end vehicles, including Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Scorpio, Innova, and Fortuner, reportedly developed severe engine snags soon after refuelling.

Owners fear repair costs could run as high as Rs 3.5 lakh per vehicle, as service centres confirmed extensive damage to fuel systems.

Vehicle Owners Speak Out

Sachin Tyagi, whose Kia Sonet broke down after refuelling on August 26, said, “The car wouldn’t cross 40 kmph, and the next day it refused to start. At the showroom, I was told impurities in diesel had choked the fuel system. Repairs will cost me ₹3.5 lakh.”

Another motorist, Mohit Tyagi, said his Kia Seltos stalled midway to Haldwani after refuelling. Shuvam Tyagi faced a double setback: “Both my Scorpios are lying in the showroom. One failed the morning after refuelling, and the second broke down the same way after I switched to it.”

By Thursday, at least 29 car owners staged a protest at the station. “We all refuelled here between August 26 and 29. The manager refused responsibility, so we called police and plan to approach the consumer forum,” one protester said.

Residents fear the damage could be more widespread, as hundreds of cars and trucks refuelled at the pump during the period. Mechanics at authorised centres confirmed clogged fuel filters and damaged injectors. A Mahindra technician said, “Repairs could cost anywhere from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh, depending on the model.”

Station manager Abhishek acknowledged receiving complaints but said, “We have sent diesel samples for testing. Until the results are in, I cannot comment.”

Automobile experts warned that even minor impurities in diesel can choke injectors, damage pumps, and lead to costly repairs, underscoring the need for timely filter replacement.