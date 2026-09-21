A Class 10 student girl was harassed and inappropriately touched by a group of youths on September 19. The incident was captured on video and later went viral on social media.
3 Arrested After Video Of Teen Girl Being Groped In Bihar’s Jamui Surfaces
Three youths were arrested in Bihar’s Jamui after a video of a Class 10 girl being harassed and allegedly subjected to inappropriate touching went viral. The main accused remains absconding.
- Three youths arrested after viral video showed girl's harassment.
- Incident occurred September 19, involving minors; main accused absconding.
- Bihar Women's Commission initiated action, ensuring strict punishment for culprits.
Three youths have been arrested in Bihar’s Jamui after a video showing a girl allegedly being harassed and subjected to inappropriate touching by a group went viral on social media.
The incident took place on September 19, but no complaint had been filed at a police station until Sunday. The matter came to light after the video went viral. Police subsequently spoke to the victim’s family and registered an FIR.
The main accused is still absconding. Five people have been identified in connection with the incident, while Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal has so far confirmed the arrest of three accused.
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What Happened In Jamui?
The girl is a Class 10 student, while both the boy and girl involved are reportedly minors.
On September 19, the two had gone to Madwa Pahad on a scooter after attending coaching classes. While returning, some youths stopped them on the road and allegedly began behaving inappropriately with them. Some of the youths present at the spot also recorded the incident.
The two minors tried to escape, but one of the youths allegedly subjected the girl to inappropriate touching. The incident continued for around 20 to 25 minutes.
Later, some of the youths allowed the girl and boy to leave. The two minors eventually managed to escape from the spot.
बिहार के जमुई में निजता भंग और बदसलूकी का मामला।— Er Manish Rajak (@ManishCEO2) September 21, 2026
जिसमें एक लड़का-लड़की के निजी समय बिताने के दौरान कुछ लोगों द्वारा लड़की के साथ बदसलूकी और दुर्व्यवहार किया, निजी पल उनका व्यक्तिगत मामला था, लेकिन किसी को भी लड़की के साथ दुर्व्यवहार का अधिकार नहीं है। @officecmbihar
प्रशासन से… pic.twitter.com/vNKxuuw3PO
Bihar Women’s Commission Takes Cognisance
The Bihar Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of the incident. Commission chairperson Apsara said those responsible would face strict punishment.
She said the commission had gathered information about the incident, which took place on the night of September 19, while the video was circulated on September 20, 2026.
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Apsara said that no matter how influential the accused are, those found responsible will not be spared. She added that the commission would ensure punishment and would also write to the Superintendent of Police.
Frequently Asked Questions
What was the incident that occurred in Jamui, Bihar?
When did authorities become aware of the incident?
The incident, which occurred on September 19, came to light after a video went viral. No complaint was filed until Sunday, after which police spoke to the family and registered an FIR.
How many arrests have been made in connection with the Jamui incident?
Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal has confirmed the arrest of three accused youths so far. Five people have been identified in connection with the incident, but the main accused is still absconding.