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English NewsCities3 Arrested After Video Of Teen Girl Being Groped In Bihar’s Jamui Surfaces

3 Arrested After Video Of Teen Girl Being Groped In Bihar’s Jamui Surfaces

Three youths were arrested in Bihar’s Jamui after a video of a Class 10 girl being harassed and allegedly subjected to inappropriate touching went viral. The main accused remains absconding.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 04:13 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three youths arrested after viral video showed girl's harassment.
  • Incident occurred September 19, involving minors; main accused absconding.
  • Bihar Women's Commission initiated action, ensuring strict punishment for culprits.

Three youths have been arrested in Bihar’s Jamui after a video showing a girl allegedly being harassed and subjected to inappropriate touching by a group went viral on social media.

The incident took place on September 19, but no complaint had been filed at a police station until Sunday. The matter came to light after the video went viral. Police subsequently spoke to the victim’s family and registered an FIR.

The main accused is still absconding. Five people have been identified in connection with the incident, while Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal has so far confirmed the arrest of three accused.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Suspends Dean Amid Student Suicide Probe, Apologises For Earlier Statement

What Happened In Jamui?

The girl is a Class 10 student, while both the boy and girl involved are reportedly minors.

On September 19, the two had gone to Madwa Pahad on a scooter after attending coaching classes. While returning, some youths stopped them on the road and allegedly began behaving inappropriately with them. Some of the youths present at the spot also recorded the incident.

The two minors tried to escape, but one of the youths allegedly subjected the girl to inappropriate touching. The incident continued for around 20 to 25 minutes.

Later, some of the youths allowed the girl and boy to leave. The two minors eventually managed to escape from the spot.

Bihar Women’s Commission Takes Cognisance

The Bihar Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of the incident. Commission chairperson Apsara said those responsible would face strict punishment.

She said the commission had gathered information about the incident, which took place on the night of September 19, while the video was circulated on September 20, 2026.

Also Read: Delhi Court Admits Revision Plea Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Voter List Fraud

A team of the state women’s commission will also visit the spot and meet the victim, she said.

Apsara said that no matter how influential the accused are, those found responsible will not be spared. She added that the commission would ensure punishment and would also write to the Superintendent of Police.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the incident that occurred in Jamui, Bihar?

A Class 10 student girl was harassed and inappropriately touched by a group of youths on September 19. The incident was captured on video and later went viral on social media.

When did authorities become aware of the incident?

The incident, which occurred on September 19, came to light after a video went viral. No complaint was filed until Sunday, after which police spoke to the family and registered an FIR.

How many arrests have been made in connection with the Jamui incident?

Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal has confirmed the arrest of three accused youths so far. Five people have been identified in connection with the incident, but the main accused is still absconding.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 03:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Jamui BIHAR
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