3 Arrested After Video Of Teen Girl Being Groped In Bihar’s Jamui Surfaces

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Three youths arrested after viral video showed girl's harassment.

Incident occurred September 19, involving minors; main accused absconding.

Bihar Women's Commission initiated action, ensuring strict punishment for culprits.

Three youths have been arrested in Bihar’s Jamui after a video showing a girl allegedly being harassed and subjected to inappropriate touching by a group went viral on social media.

The incident took place on September 19, but no complaint had been filed at a police station until Sunday. The matter came to light after the video went viral. Police subsequently spoke to the victim’s family and registered an FIR.

The main accused is still absconding. Five people have been identified in connection with the incident, while Jamui SP Vishwajit Dayal has so far confirmed the arrest of three accused.

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What Happened In Jamui?

The girl is a Class 10 student, while both the boy and girl involved are reportedly minors.

On September 19, the two had gone to Madwa Pahad on a scooter after attending coaching classes. While returning, some youths stopped them on the road and allegedly began behaving inappropriately with them. Some of the youths present at the spot also recorded the incident.

The two minors tried to escape, but one of the youths allegedly subjected the girl to inappropriate touching. The incident continued for around 20 to 25 minutes.

Later, some of the youths allowed the girl and boy to leave. The two minors eventually managed to escape from the spot.

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प्रशासन से… pic.twitter.com/vNKxuuw3PO — Er Manish Rajak (@ManishCEO2) September 21, 2026

Bihar Women’s Commission Takes Cognisance

The Bihar Women’s Commission has taken cognisance of the incident. Commission chairperson Apsara said those responsible would face strict punishment.

She said the commission had gathered information about the incident, which took place on the night of September 19, while the video was circulated on September 20, 2026.

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Apsara said that no matter how influential the accused are, those found responsible will not be spared. She added that the commission would ensure punishment and would also write to the Superintendent of Police.