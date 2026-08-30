3.5-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Assaulted At Delhi Playschool; Family Claims Inappropriate Conduct

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Family reports beating, behavioral changes; child medically examined.

New Delhi: A case has been registered following the alleged assault of a three-and-a-half-year-old boy at a playschool in the Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi, police sources said.

The case has been filed under the provisions of the POCSO Act, the Juvenile Justice Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the school director, principal, a teacher and a caretaker, the source added.

Police received a complaint regarding the alleged assault on the child. He was medically examined at GTB Hospital, and a joint examination was also conducted, the source said.

Police said CCTV footage from the school has been seized and further investigation is underway.

The child's family claims that he was beaten at the school and subjected to inappropriate conduct. They approached the police after noticing changes in his behaviour, including alleged difficulties sleeping and a fear of using the toilet.

Police stated that they are verifying the allegations by reviewing the CCTV footage, the results of the medical examination, and other evidence. As of now, no arrests have been made.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)