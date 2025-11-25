26/11 Anniversary: NSG To Hold 'Neverever' Memorial, Pledge At Gateway Of India

Mumbai: The National Security Guard (NSG) will organise an event at the Gateway of India on Wednesday to mark the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and reaffirm the resolve to prevent such incidents from recurring, officials said on Tuesday.

The solemn memorial and pledge ceremony, with the "Neverever" theme, will honour those who sacrificed their lives in fighting the terrorists, survivors and victims of the tragedy, they said.

The event aims to reaffirm the collective resolve that such an incident must never happen again, an official said.

A dedicated memorial zone will feature photographs and names of the fallen heroes, with floral tributes and candles, he said.

A "living memorial" will also be created from the wax of homage candles to be preserved for future observances, as per officials.

As part of the commemorative initiative, students from 11 colleges and 26 schools in the city will participate in the event.

The students will participate in pledge-taking ceremonies under the "Neverever" theme to reinforce youth commitment to peace, vigilance and national security, the official said.

At the Gateway of India venue, a pledge booth and message-writing corner will enable people to participate in the pledge and share messages for those who died and survivors.

The programme will also include felicitation of survivors and families of the fallen, alongside curated audio-visual segments, the official said.

In the evening, the Gateway of India will be illuminated in the tricolour, with the word "Neverever" projected, symbolising Mumbai's and the nation's enduring spirit of courage and resilience, he said.

As many as 166 persons, including security personnel and foreigners, were killed and more than 300 injured after 10 terrorists from Pakistan launched simultaneous attacks in several parts of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

