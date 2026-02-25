25 Quintals Fake Paneer, 200 Kg Khoya Seized In Ghaziabad Ahead Of Holi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ahead of Holi, the Food Safety Department in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has intensified its crackdown on adulterated food items. Five teams have been deployed across the district to seize fake or substandard edible oil, paneer and khoya being supplied to markets.

Officials said much of the suspected stock was being routed into Delhi-NCR through Aligarh, Baghpat and Amroha. So far, food products worth several lakh rupees have been destroyed, and around 30 to 35 samples have been collected for testing. The department has indicated that the drive will continue in the coming days.

The action has reportedly caused panic among food adulterators. Despite strict monitoring, officials noted that large quantities of such products had already made their way into local markets. Residents have been urged to remain cautious while purchasing dairy and other food items.

Five Teams Conducting Raids

Chief Food Safety Officer Ashutosh Rai said five teams are conducting round-the-clock inspections across the district. Since February 22, authorities have seized and destroyed 25 quintals of paneer valued at approximately Rs 7.5 lakh from five vehicles. Samples of the confiscated paneer have also been collected for laboratory testing.

In a separate operation on Friday morning, 200 kilograms of khoya worth around Rs 60,000 was seized from the Loni area. Samples from this consignment have also been sent for examination.

Demand Surges During Festivals

Officials said the demand for dairy products rises sharply during Holi, prompting adulterators to become more active. The department is maintaining close surveillance throughout the district and has vowed to sustain the enforcement drive to prevent unsafe food products from entering the market, particularly in the Delhi-NCR region.