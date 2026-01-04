Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities22-Year-Old Stabbed To Death For Opposing Harassment Of Woman In MP; Incident Caught On Cam

22-Year-Old Stabbed To Death For Opposing Harassment Of Woman In MP; Incident Caught On Cam

22-year-old Nandu Chaubey was fatally stabbed for allegedly opposing the harassment of a woman. CCTV footage shows a group attacking him before fleeing. Police are investigating the incident.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 09:00 AM (IST)

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Saturday night for allegedly opposing the harassment of a woman.

The deceased has been identified as Nandu Chaubey. He sustained severe injuries in the attack and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police officials said. The incident, which was caught on CCTV, occurred in Indraprastha Colony under Vidisha’s Civil Lines police station limits, IANS reported.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a group of men surrounding and attacking a man at night. While some of them are seen physically assaulting him, others stand by and watch. Two to three motorcycles are parked at the spot. After the victim collapses to the ground, the attackers flee on the bikes. The footage later shows local residents rushing the injured man to a hospital.

Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Chaubey said the police received information about the incident late on Saturday. “This incident occurred in the Indraprasth Colony under the Civil Lines police station. We received information a short while ago that a murder had taken place. It was reported that a young man named Nandu Chaubey, around 22–23 years old, was involved in a stabbing incident,” he said. 

According to preliminary information, the attack was allegedly linked to a dispute involving a woman. An eyewitness and local resident said the incident stemmed from a personal matter. “The incident was related to a girl. It involved a relationship issue—specifically a boyfriend-related matter,” the witness said.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events leading to the stabbing, officials said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

Published at : 04 Jan 2026 09:00 AM (IST)
