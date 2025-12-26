Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities22-Year-Old Dies By Suicide, Alleges Police Harassment In Latur

22-Year-Old Dies By Suicide, Alleges Police Harassment In Latur

A 22-year-old man in Latur allegedly committed suicide after accusing police of harassment; social media video sparked public outrage and case registration underway.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)

Latur, Dec 26 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after accusing police personnel of harassment in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Friday.

The body of Imran Khalilmia Belure, a resident of Aurad, was found hanging from a tree in a forest near the Terna River on Thursday evening, the official said.

Before taking the extreme step, the deceased posted a video on social media, accusing an assistant police inspector and a police driver of repeatedly harassing him, he said.

In 2022, Belure worked at a shop and was arrested in connection with a theft at the establishment. Although the stolen goods were recovered, he allegedly faced continued harassment.

In a video, which later went viral on social media, Belure claimed that police personnel frequently visited his house late at night, intimidated his family and subjected him to mental torture.

A large crowd of relatives and residents gathered at the spot where Belure's body was found and refused to allow the body to be brought down or a panchnama to be conducted until a case was registered against the concerned police personnel. As a result, the body remained hanging from the tree till midnight.

A post-mortem was conducted at Nilanga hospital, and the process is underway to register a case against the concerned police officers, inspector Sudhir Suryawanshi said.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 03:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Latur Maharashtra Maharashtra' Police Harassment Imran Khalilmia Belure
