2 Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Shooters Wanted In Hansi Gym Owner Murder Killed In Encounter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters killed in Haryana encounter.

Shooters wanted for Hansi murder; officer, girl sustained injuries.

Police intercepted suspects on tip-off; exchange of fire occurred.

Suspects died at hospital; injured officer receiving treatment.

Two shooters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were killed in an encounter during a joint operation conducted by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) in Haryana's Bahadurgarh on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Pravesh and Himanshu, were residents of Hisar and were wanted in connection with the June 11 murder of gym operator Kapil in Hansi. Both the shooters carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh. A police constable and a girl passing through the area also sustained injuries during the shooting, news agency ANI reported.

Tip-Off Led To Joint Operation

According to police, the operation was launched after the Counter Intelligence unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Haryana STF received specific intelligence that the two armed suspects had reached Bahadurgarh and were planning to commit another crime.

Officials said the accused opened fire when police teams attempted to intercept them, triggering an exchange of gunfire.

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"Specific information was received that the accused were armed and had come to commit a crime. During the operation in the Bahadurgarh area, an exchange of fire took place. In self-defence, the police team retaliated, in which both wanted accused and one police official sustained injuries. All three have been shifted to the hospital for treatment," ANI quoted officials as saying.

Wanted In Hansi Gym Owner Murder

The two men had been absconding since the murder of Kapil, a gym operator, who was shot dead in broad daylight in Hansi on June 11.

Haryana STF SP Vikrant Bhushan said investigations into the Hansi murder had identified Pravesh and Himanshu as the key shooters allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Police had registered a case at Hansi City Police Station under FIR No. 379/2026, invoking Sections 103(1), 109(1), 3(5) and 61(2)(A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

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Constable Injured During Gunfight

Bhushan said the suspects fired at the police team when officers moved in to apprehend them, prompting the personnel to retaliate.

"When the teams attempted to intercept the shooters, the latter opened fire. In self-defence, the police teams returned fire," he said.

During the exchange, a police constable suffered a bullet injury to his leg, while four other personnel were struck on their bulletproof jackets.

"During the exchange, a police constable sustained a gunshot wound in his leg, and four other officers were hit on their bulletproof jackets; both shooters were also injured," Bhushan told ANI.

The injured suspects were taken to hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The injured constable was referred to a super-speciality hospital for further treatment.

Police said further investigation into the case is underway.