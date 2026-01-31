2 Friends Killed In Knife Attack After Late-Night Dispute Over Food At Ghaziabad Dhaba

Two young men were killed and one other was critcally injured late Friday night after a violent altercation at a roadside eatery in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Khoda police station area, located near the Delhi border, following a dispute over food while alcohol was being consumed. Employees working at the dhaba allegedly attacked three friends with sharp-edged weapons, killing two on the spot.

Incident Triggers Panic In Khoda Area

Panic spread in Ghaziabad's Khoda area following the knife attack. The victims have been identified as Satyam and Shripal, both around 25 years of age, while a third youth, Anurag, sustained serious injuries. All three were factory workers. The injured youth was rushed to a hospital for treatment, while police detained several suspects from the spot.

Heavy police deployment remained in the area till late night to maintain law and order. The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination. Officials said strict action would be taken after completion of the investigation.

What Led To The Violence

Satyam, Shripal, and Anurag were consuming alcohol while sitting in an e-rickshaw parked outside a dhaba. They reportedly ordered food from the eatery, which led to an argument with the dhaba staff.

The dispute escalated quickly, following which the dhaba employees allegedly attacked all three with knives or other sharp objects. Satyam and Shripal succumbed to their injuries, while Anurag was left critically wounded.

Police Detain Several Suspects

Upon receiving information, police teams reached the spot and took several individuals into custody for questioning. DCP Trans Hindon Nimit Patil stated that the clash took place over alcohol consumption.

"On January 30th, at around 10:00 PM, information was received via the 112 emergency number on a fight between some young men. The local police immediately went to the scene and found that three people were injured. They were shifted to the hospital. Two of the injured individuals died during treatment, and the third injured person is out of danger," DCP Trans Hindon Nimish Patil said.

"The families of the deceased have been informed, and a complaint has been received from them, which is being used to register a case. Some suspects have been identified and have been taken into custody for questioning. Further legal action is being taken based on these facts," he added.

Local residents alleged that the double murder could have been prevented had the police taken regular action against public consumption of alcohol and conducted routine checks. The incident has raised concerns over police patrolling and enforcement against open drinking in the area.