18-Year-Old NEET Aspirant From Madhya Pradesh Dies By Suicide In Kota

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







An 18-year-old NEET aspirant from Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in Kota while preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), police said on Friday. The student had been staying in Kota for the past two-and-a-half months, preparing through online study materials and test series. According to Station House Officer (SHO) Baldev, the student reportedly consumed a toxic substance and sought help from neighbors. She was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment. Her body was kept in the mortuary, and a postmortem was conducted after her family arrived from Madhya Pradesh.

Investigation Underway Following Student Suicide

Police confirmed that an investigation is underway, with statements being recorded from relatives and acquaintances to determine the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. In response to rising student suicides, the Kota administration and coaching industry stakeholders have introduced multiple measures aimed at preventing further tragedies. These initiatives come as the city seeks to “suicide-proof” its hostels and safeguard the mental health of students preparing for competitive exams like NEET and JEE.

Kota Introduces Suicide-Prevention Measures

Measures implemented in 2024 include installing nets in balconies and lobbies, equipping hostel fans with anti-hanging devices, restricting the public glorification of toppers, keeping routine test results confidential, and training mess staff to identify early signs of stress in students. Hostel workers and tiffin service providers have been roped in to monitor students’ eating habits, which may indicate emotional distress.

Suicide-Proofing Hostels Discussed Since 2017

The concept of “suicide-proofing” has been under discussion for several years. In 2017, the Kota Hostels’ Association proposed installing spring coils in hostel fans, designed to expand if an object heavier than 20 kg was hung, triggering a siren and preventing suicide. However, the device was not widely adopted among the city’s estimated 25,000 paying guest facilities. After a record rise in student suicides in August 2024, the district administration issued a directive mandating the installation of anti-hanging devices in all hostel fans.

Training And Test Suspensions Implemented

Routine tests conducted by coaching institutes were suspended for over two months to reduce academic pressure. Additionally, wardens and hostel staff are now receiving professional training in psychological counselling, behavioural care, and mess management to better support students. Three prominent hostel associations in Kota, the Chambal Hostel Association, Coral Hostel Association, and Kota Hostels’ Association, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jai Minesh Tribal University to design specialised Hostel Management certificate courses for wardens and staff members, equipping them to handle the increasing mental health challenges among students.

Attention: This story contains references to suicide/self-harm. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to mental health professionals or contact suicide prevention helplines in India (TeleMANAS: 1-800 891 4416)