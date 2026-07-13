Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teenager fatally stabbed in Delhi due to relationship dispute.

Victim met girl's brother; argument escalated into fatal stabbing.

Boy succumbed to injuries; police apprehended two suspects.

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death following an altercation over his relationship with a girl in southeast Delhi's Molarband area on Sunday, an official said.

Two accused have been apprehended, and a hunt has been launched to trace others involved in the attack, he said.

Investigators have withheld the identities of the accused as they suspect they are minors.

Police said they received a call at 8 pm, informing them about a stabbing incident near a medical store on the 40-foot Road in Molarband.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, a resident of Molarband Extension, was allegedly called to the spot by the brother of a girl he was in a relationship with.

The teenager reached the location along with three friends, where an argument broke out between the two groups, during which the boy was allegedly stabbed in the chest and abdomen with a sharp-edged weapon, the official said.

The boy, who was rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a critical condition, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, he said.

Police said a crime team has inspected the scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered, and legal proceedings have been initiated.

Two accused have been apprehended in connection with the incident, while efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects, the officer said.

Police said they are ascertaining the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused. They are also examining CCTV footage from the area and recording eyewitness statements to establish the circumstances leading to the attack.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)