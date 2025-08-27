Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities16-Year-Old Boy Runs Over Man, Drags Him 600 Metres Amid Rains In Delhi: Video

16-Year-Old Boy Runs Over Man, Drags Him 600 Metres Amid Rains In Delhi: Video

An eyewitness, who was riding a bicycle nearby, claimed he signalled the driver to stop, but the boy ignored the warning and kept driving.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
A 16-year-old boy allegedly ran over a pedestrian and dragged him for nearly 600 metres in Delhi's Samaypur Badli area.

The incident took place on August 23 near a PVC pipe factory when the teenager, driving a Hyundai i10 at high speed, hit 32-year-old Sujeet Mandal, a pedestrian walking along the road. Instead of stopping, the minor reportedly continued driving, dragging the victim along the road for several hundred metres.

An eyewitness, who was riding a bicycle nearby, claimed he signalled the driver to stop, but the boy ignored the warning and kept driving. Locals rushed Mandal to Burari Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police launched an immediate investigation and traced the minor within six hours using CCTV footage, mobile tracking, and the car’s registration details. “The juvenile has been apprehended and booked for culpable homicide. He has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” a senior officer said.

The case has raised concerns over rising incidents of rash driving involving minors in the national capital. Officials said they are examining how the teenager gained access to the vehicle and whether the parents could also face legal consequences under the Motor Vehicles Act for allowing a minor to drive.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police added.

Published at : 27 Aug 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Crime Delhi Hit And Run Delhi Hit And Run Video
