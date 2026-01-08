Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gangraped In Kanpur; YouTuber Arrested

14-Year-Old Girl Kidnapped, Gangraped In Kanpur; YouTuber Arrested

According to the police, the victim, a class 7 dropout, was allegedly abducted in a Mahindra Scorpio around 10 pm on Monday.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kanpur: A local YouTuber has been arrested while a police sub-inspector is on the run in connection with the alleged abduction and gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in the Sachendi area here, police said on Wednesday.

The case has triggered high-level administrative action, with Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal removing Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Dinesh Chandra Tripathi and suspending Sachendi Station House Officer (SHO) Vikram Singh for alleged lapses and distortion of facts.

According to the police, the victim, a class 7 dropout, was allegedly abducted in a Mahindra Scorpio around 10 pm on Monday.

She was taken to a deserted spot near a railway track, where she was sexually assaulted for nearly two hours before being abandoned outside her house in an unconscious state.

"Based on the victim's statement, Sub-Inspector Amit Kumar Maurya and YouTuber Shivbaran Yadav have been named in the FIR. Yadav has been arrested, while four teams have been formed to nab the absconding SI," Raghubir Lal told reporters.

The SUV used in the crime, which belongs to Maurya, has been seized.

Investigations revealed that Maurya was present in Sachendi at the time of the incident despite being posted at the Bithoor Police Station.

The victim's family alleged a cover-up by the local police, claiming they were initially turned away when they mentioned a policeman's involvement.

The girl's brother stated that the police seized her mobile phone and prevented her from returning home until her court statement was recorded.

SHO Vikram Singh was suspended for failing to invoke the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the initial stages and for allegedly misrepresenting facts in case records.

Deenanath Mishra has been given the charge of the Sachendi Police Station.

The investigation into the case has been handed over to Additional DCP (West) Kapil Dev Singh.

The incident has sparked political outrage, with former CPI(M) MP Subhashini Ali meeting the commissioner to condemn the "widespread impunity" in crimes against women in the state.

"The investigation is being conducted with complete transparency, and strict action will be taken against all guilty parties," said Raghubir Lal. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Delhi Police Crack Down After Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Sparks Unrest

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 12:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Crime Kanpur Gangrape Kanpur YouTuber Arrest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
India
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
India
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
World
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit In Atlantic: WATCH
US Seizes Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Linked To Venezuela After Dramatic Pursuit: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delhi Police Crack Down After Turkmen Gate Bulldozer Action Sparks Unrest
Delhi News: Why Bulldozer Action Was Conducted at Night? DCP Nitin Valson Explains Key Reasons
Delhi News: Cold Wave Intensifies Across North India, Capital Records Coldest Day of the Year
Delhi News: MCD Removes Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque After Stone Pelting, Area Secured
Delhi News: Illegal Encroachment Near Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque Cleared, Mosque Declared Safe Amid Public Fear
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
Capt Kaustubh Rana (Retd)
OPINION | 2026: Power Politics, China Challenge & Why India’s Security Choices Matter Now
Opinion
Embed widget