14.2 Kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Reduced, Big Relief For Household Budgets

14.2 Kg Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Reduced, Big Relief For Household Budgets

Domestic LPG cylinder prices reduced nationwide. Check new 14.2 kg LPG rates, city-wise price details, and how much you can save on your monthly cooking gas expenses.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 17 Feb 2026 08:08 AM (IST)

In a much-needed boost for households nationwide, the price of the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has been reduced, bringing immediate relief to family budgets stretched thin by rising costs. The price cut on the 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder offers direct financial relief to millions of households. At a time when grocery bills and daily expenses continue to climb, this move is being welcomed as a timely intervention.

New LPG Cylinder Rates Announced; Prices Differ Across Cities

Oil marketing companies have rolled out revised rates for domestic LPG cylinders across the country. However, the final price consumers pay may vary slightly depending on their city. Factors such as state-level VAT, local taxes, and transportation costs influence retail prices, leading to small regional differences.

The new rates are already in effect in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. For households that typically use one cylinder a month, the reduction could result in noticeable monthly savings. Families consuming two cylinders monthly may see even greater financial relief over the course of a year.

Even what appears to be a modest cut can translate into meaningful savings, especially during a period when inflation continues to pressure household finances.

What Led To The Drop In LPG Prices?

The decline in domestic LPG prices is largely linked to softer global crude oil rates. When international oil prices ease, LPG prices often follow. Government interventions and subsidy frameworks also help regulate domestic pricing and cushion consumers from extreme volatility.

Global oil markets are sensitive to geopolitical tensions, supply disruptions, and international conflicts. For now, relative stability in global crude prices has paved the way for this relief. However, energy markets remain unpredictable, and future price trends will depend on global developments.

Ujjwala Scheme Beneficiaries Stand To Gain More

The reduction holds particular significance for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. Under the scheme, eligible families receive subsidized LPG connections and support on refills. With the base price now lowered, their out-of-pocket expenses will decrease further.

For many low-income and rural households, high refill costs had sometimes forced a return to traditional fuels such as firewood or coal, options that carry serious health risks. More affordable LPG refills could encourage continued use of cleaner cooking fuel, improving both health outcomes and household convenience.

How To Make Your LPG Cylinder Last Longer

While lower prices bring relief, efficient usage remains key to maximizing savings. Simple kitchen practices can significantly extend a cylinder’s life.

Using a pressure cooker helps reduce cooking time and gas consumption. Keeping utensils covered while cooking retains heat and speeds up the process. Maintaining a medium flame is also advisable, high flames often waste gas without improving cooking results.

Planning ahead makes a difference too. Preparing ingredients before switching on the stove minimizes unnecessary on-and-off usage, preventing avoidable gas wastage.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi Shivam
Read
Published at : 17 Feb 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Photo Gallery

