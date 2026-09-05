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English NewsCities13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Delhi’s Shahdara After Family Scolds Her for Coming Home Late

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Delhi’s Shahdara After Family Scolds Her for Coming Home Late

A 13-year-old girl in Delhi’s Shahdara died by suicide after being scolded by her family for returning home late. Doctors at Dr Hedgewar Hospital declared her brought dead.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)

A 13-year-old girl died in Delhi’s Shahdara area after she allegedly hanged herself following a scolding from her family for returning home late. Police received a PCR call about the incident and reached the spot to begin an investigation.

Also Read: Delhi-Gurugram Flooded After Heavy Rain: Traffic Crawls, Commuters Struggle

The girl was found unconscious on the floor, police said. She was originally from Bihar’s Madhubani district. During the initial inquiry, police gathered details about the incident.

Girl Allegedly Hanged Herself After Being Scolded

According to police, the girl had returned home late, following which her family members scolded her. She allegedly tied a chunni to a ventilator and hanged herself. Some time later, her sister saw her hanging and immediately brought her down.

Also Read: NIA Court Convicts All 10 Accused In 2013 Maoist Attack On Congress Leaders In Bastar

Doctors Declared Her ‘Brought Dead’

The girl was then taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her ‘brought dead’. Police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings in the case.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Sep 2026 05:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI Girl Commits Suicide Shadra Case
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