13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Delhi’s Shahdara After Family Scolds Her for Coming Home Late

A 13-year-old girl died in Delhi’s Shahdara area after she allegedly hanged herself following a scolding from her family for returning home late. Police received a PCR call about the incident and reached the spot to begin an investigation.

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The girl was found unconscious on the floor, police said. She was originally from Bihar’s Madhubani district. During the initial inquiry, police gathered details about the incident.

Girl Allegedly Hanged Herself After Being Scolded

According to police, the girl had returned home late, following which her family members scolded her. She allegedly tied a chunni to a ventilator and hanged herself. Some time later, her sister saw her hanging and immediately brought her down.

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Doctors Declared Her ‘Brought Dead’

The girl was then taken to Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where doctors declared her ‘brought dead’. Police have initiated the necessary legal proceedings in the case.