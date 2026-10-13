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English NewsBusinessZoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Says No Usual Pay Hike This Year Amid Rising AI Costs

Zoho Co-Founder Sridhar Vembu Says No Usual Pay Hike This Year Amid Rising AI Costs

Vembu further noted that there has been four-fold increase in server prices needed for data centres and AI usage is increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 13 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Zoho's co-founder cuts marketing, halts usual pay hikes.
  • Cites uncertain software outlook, dramatic increase in AI costs.
  • Aims to avoid layoffs; company is reinventing itself now.

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Zoho's Chief Scientist and Co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday said that we have cut down on our marketing budget and told employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year.

The business outlook for software is uncertain and AI has raised costs dramatically, he wrote in a post on X.

Vembu further noted that there has been four-fold increase in server prices needed for data centres and AI usage is increasing rapidly, leading to much higher expenses which company is trying to control.

On top of that is challenging geopolitical backdrop, he added.

"We have cut down on our marketing budget. We have also told our employees that we cannot have our usual pay increase this year. I have apologized for not being able to avoid this," Vembu said in a post.

Also Read : UPI MDR Deferred: Who Pays, How Much, And What Changes After Diwali

"We will work hard to avoid mass layoffs but outlook for software jobs in general is grim. We have not been growing our employee count for 18 months now," he said.

Most of employees understand situation and I am thankful to them, he added.

"We are in middle of reinventing ourselves. Next 3-5 years will decide how our reinvention has worked. Please pray for us," Vembu said.

Earlier in May, Vembu cautioned that soaring valuations of world's largest technology companies, fuelled by investor enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, exhibit characteristics of market bubble that could eclipse dot-com era.

He highlighted price-to-sales ratios of major technology firms, arguing that current market valuations appear increasingly detached from underlying business fundamentals.

Moreover, he had cited companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Micron Technology, noting that several are trading at elevated multiples of their annual revenues.

To underline concerns, Vembu referenced remarks made by Scott McNealy following collapse of dot-com bubble in early 2000s.

Also Read : Tata Sons Listing Row: Tata Trusts Gets Until October 19 To Respond To Complaint

McNealy had argued that investors paying ten times company's annual revenue would need extraordinary performance and profitability over many years to justify such valuations, he added.

Software business outlook uncertain, AI raised costs dramatically: Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Zoho not providing its usual pay increase to employees this year?

Zoho has halted usual pay increases due to an uncertain software business outlook and dramatically increased costs related to AI. The company has also cut its marketing budget.

How has AI usage affected Zoho's operational costs?

AI usage has dramatically increased Zoho's expenses, specifically causing a four-fold increase in server prices for data centers. The company is actively trying to control these rising costs.

What is Zoho's approach to potential layoffs given the current market challenges?

Zoho is working hard to avoid mass layoffs despite a grim outlook for software jobs. The company has not increased its employee count for the past 18 months.

What is the general business outlook for Zoho according to Sridhar Vembu?

Sridhar Vembu describes the software business outlook as uncertain, with dramatically raised costs due to AI and a challenging geopolitical backdrop. He stated the company is reinventing itself.

Published at : 13 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Sridhar Vembu Zoho AI Bubble Dotcom Bubble
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