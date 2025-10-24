Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
I Didn't Know Who I Was Outside Work: Woman Quits JPMorgan After 14 Years Due To Burnout

After 14 years climbing the ranks at JPMorgan, from a young analyst in São Paulo to vice president in New York, Wilma chose to step away, citing burnout, depression, and a loss of personal identity.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Wilma Ramony de Souza’s journey through the high-octane world of global banking is a story of ambition, resilience, and self-discovery.

 After 14 years climbing the ranks at JPMorgan, from a young analyst in São Paulo to vice president in New York, she chose to step away, citing burnout, depression, and a loss of personal identity.

Early Career: Breaking into a Male-Dominated World

Wilma began her career at JPMorgan at 24, bringing four years of experience from the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association. Despite being young, blonde, and just under 5’2”, she quickly proved her capabilities. “Some of the guys on the trading desk questioned why I was excelling,” she recalled to Business Insider.

Her mentor, a bold, Spanish-accented woman, played a pivotal role in shaping her career. “People called us the cowgirls: two foreigners in an American bank, trying to build a business in the male-dominated Latin American market,” Wilma said. Their fearless approach helped them carve out a reputation for excellence in a challenging environment.

The Price of Success: Travel, Pressure, and Personal Sacrifice

The high rewards came with high costs. Wilma worked long hours, often travelling internationally, leaving little room for personal life. “My six-year relationship ended because I rarely saw my boyfriend; I missed birthdays and Mother’s Day,” she admitted.

Though the pay was lucrative, it could not compensate for lost time and personal burnout. “I’d spend money at the spa trying to relax, or on acupuncture to compensate,” Wilma said. The constant cycle of pressure and achievement left her physically and emotionally drained, despite outward success.

From New York to London: When Burnout Hit Hard

The pursuit of excellence became addictive. “The accomplishments were like a drug: the more I conquered, the more I wanted,” Wilma reflected. Her move to New York in 2019 marked another milestone, followed by relocation to Miami during the pandemic and then to London in 2023.

It was in London that the stress manifested physically. “I had a mild panic attack in the office in December 2022 while managing a major deal,” she recounted. A year of therapy followed, during which she grappled with her identity beyond her role at JPMorgan.

Rediscovering Herself Beyond Banking

“I was so used to introducing myself as, ‘Wilma, who works at JPMorgan.’ I didn’t know who Wilma was otherwise,” she said. Stepping away allowed her to redefine success on her own terms. Today, she is based in Miami and serves as CEO of a consulting firm for founders and small businesses.

Despite the challenges, Wilma cherishes her banking years. “I wouldn’t change a single thing about my 14 years at the bank. It taught me what it means to challenge myself every day and, in the end, be excellent,” she said.

Her story is a powerful reminder of the human cost of high-pressure careers and the importance of balancing ambition with well-being. 

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 02:31 PM (IST)
Banking Work Life Balance JP Morgan Burnout
