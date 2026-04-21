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HomeBusinessBuyback Tax Rules Change From April 2026: What Investors Should Know

Buyback Tax Rules Change From April 2026: What Investors Should Know

Wipro has announced a Rs 15,000 crore buyback just as India changes how such deals are taxed. Here’s a quick look at the new rules and how they affect investor gains from April 2026.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 03:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wipro announces massive Rs 15,000 crore share buyback.
  • Buyback tax shifts to capital gains from April 2026.
  • Tax applies only to actual profit, not full amount.

Wipro has announced its biggest share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, offering shareholders a premium exit option. This comes at a time when India’s tax rules around buybacks have just changed from April 1, 2026. These changes directly impact how investors and promoters are taxed when they participate in such offers. Earlier, buybacks were taxed like dividends, which increased the burden on shareholders. 

Now, the system has shifted again. Understanding what this means is important, especially with more companies expected to announce similar buybacks in the coming months.

What Has Changed In Buyback Taxation From April 2026?

As per a report by Deccan Herald, from April 1, 2026, buybacks are once again taxed under capital gains instead of being treated as dividend income. This is a major shift. Earlier, investors had to pay tax on the entire buyback amount as per their income tax slab, even if their actual profit was lower.

Now, tax applies only to the actual gain, which is the difference between the buyback price and the purchase price. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% after an exemption of Rs 1.25 lakh. Short-term gains on listed shares are taxed at 20%.

Another important change is that investors can now deduct the cost of acquisition directly, instead of treating it as a capital loss. This makes the system simpler and more practical, especially for small investors who benefit from lower effective taxation.

Do Promoters Pay More Tax Under The New Rules?

Yes, promoters now face an additional tax layer. To prevent tax advantages, the government has introduced a ‘Special Additional Tax’. This means corporate promoters may pay around 22% tax, while non-corporate promoters could face close to 30%.

For regular investors, the new regime is clearly more favourable. They are taxed only on real profits instead of the full payout. However, for promoters, the tax impact remains similar to earlier levels when buybacks were taxed as dividends.

Overall, the revised rules aim to balance fairness between promoters and public shareholders while making buybacks more transparent and investor-friendly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of Wipro's announced share buyback?

Wipro has announced its biggest share buyback worth Rs 15,000 crore, offering shareholders a premium exit option.

How has the taxation of share buybacks changed from April 1, 2026?

From April 1, 2026, share buybacks are taxed under capital gains instead of dividend income. Tax is now applied only to the actual profit, not the entire buyback amount.

How are regular investors taxed on buybacks under the new rules?

Regular investors are taxed on their actual gains. Long-term capital gains are taxed at 12.5% after a Rs 1.25 lakh exemption, and short-term gains on listed shares are taxed at 20%.

Do promoters face higher taxes under the new buyback rules?

Yes, promoters face an additional tax layer called 'Special Additional Tax.' This means corporate promoters may pay around 22% and non-corporate promoters close to 30% tax.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Apr 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
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