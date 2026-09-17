Why Noel Tata Calls Chandrasekaran’s Reappointment ‘Illegal’: What Tata Sons’ Rules Say

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shareholder approval and RBI listing decision add further complexity.

Tata Sons has approved N Chandrasekaran’s reappointment as executive chairman for another five-year term, but the decision has triggered a fresh governance dispute with Tata Trusts. The Trusts have called the resolution “illegal” and a “legal nullity”, after their chairman and Tata Sons director Noel N Tata voted against it. The board approved the proposal by 4-1 on September 17. The dispute centres on Tata Sons’ Articles of Association, which give Tata Trusts’ nominated directors special voting rights on the appointment of the chairman.

Why Does Tata Trusts Have A Say?

Tata Trusts collectively hold about 66% of Tata Sons, making them the company’s largest shareholder. The company’s Articles of Association provide them with special governance rights in addition to their shareholding.

Article 118 provides that, as long as the Tata Trusts hold at least 40% of Tata Sons’ paid-up ordinary share capital, a five-member Selection Committee must be constituted to recommend a candidate for chairman.

The committee includes three members jointly nominated by the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, one Tata Sons board nominee and one independent member.

The committee recommends a candidate, but the final appointment is made by the Tata Sons board, subject to the voting requirements under the Articles.

What Is Article 121?

This is where the current dispute becomes important.

Article 121 gives Tata Trusts’ nominee directors affirmative voting rights on certain specified matters, including the appointment of the Tata Sons chairman. Earlier reporting on the Articles has noted that the provision requires the support of the Trust-appointed directors for such a decision.

At present, Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan are the two Tata Trusts nominee directors on the Tata Sons board.

In Thursday’s meeting, Noel Tata voted against Chandrasekaran’s reappointment. Tata Trusts therefore argues that the 4-1 board vote cannot override the special voting requirement contained in the Articles.

So, can Tata Sons simply reappoint him?

This is the central legal question.

Tata Sons’ board has approved the reappointment, but approval at board level does not necessarily settle whether every requirement under the Articles has been met.

The Trusts’ position is that because Noel Tata, a Trust nominee, voted against the proposal, the resolution failed to satisfy the applicable requirement and is therefore a “legal nullity”.

Tata Sons, however, has not been reported as accepting that interpretation. The precise validity of the resolution could therefore become the subject of further corporate or legal proceedings.

Importantly, “illegal” here should not be written as an established fact. It is the position taken by Tata Trusts.

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What Happens Next?

The reappointment is not necessarily the final step. Reports say the decision requires shareholder ratification at Tata Sons’ annual general meeting. Tata Trusts, which holds about 66% of the company, could therefore play a decisive role in the next stage.

The dispute also comes at a significant moment for Tata Sons. The RBI has rejected the company’s request to avoid its mandatory listing requirements, adding another major governance and strategic issue to the tensions between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

In short: the board has voted for Chandrasekaran, Noel Tata has voted against it, and Tata Trusts says the Articles prevent that 4-1 vote from being valid. Whether that interpretation ultimately stands is a legal question, not something that has already been decided by a court.

Also Read: Tata Sons Board Reappoints N Chandrasekaran As Chairman For Another Five-Year Term